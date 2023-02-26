Police Warn Nigerians against Circulating Election Results not Announced by INEC

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has warned Nigerians against spreading news of election results not announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Force spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, issued the warning in a statement on Sunday in reaction to the alleged spreading of fake INEC results of elections on social media by members of the public.

The police, therefore, urged Nigerians to instead, wait for the official results of the Presidential and National Assembly elections to be announced by INEC.

According to him, the police consider the spread of news about election results not announced by INEC as a calculated attempt to heat up the polity and possibly create post-elections chaos.

“We have observed the spreading or circulation of alleged/fake election results on social media and other news platforms, which is contrary to the policy and guidelines of INEC.

“We regard this as a disservice, unpatriotic, and disinformation.

“The Nigeria Police hereby warn those who are spreading these alleged/fake election results to desist from such mischievous acts and wait patiently for INEC’s official results, which are authentic and tenable,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to remain calm, and go about their lawful engagements, while those billed to go on election duty Sunday (today) should be orderly.

“You should be law-abiding as we have re-enforced our security strategies for the smooth conclusion of the 2023 General election,” he said. (NAN)