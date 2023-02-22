Oyakhilome Foundation Establishes 13th InnerCity Mission School

​Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International has laid the foundation of its 13th campus of InnerCity Mission school for children in Delta State.

When completed, the school located at Ijala in the Warri South council area will provide scholarships, including free school supplies for pupils.

Performing the groundbreaking ceremony at the permanent site over the weekend, the Director of InnerCity Mission school for children, Pastor Omon Alabi, said the Warri Campus of the school was the 13th of the network of schools, with 12 in Nigeria and one in India, South East Asia.

She said the Warri campus was the latest addition in line with the philosophy of Christ Embassy Founder Pastor Chris Oyakhilome that “every child is your child, help children, help those ignored children.”

Alabi disclosed that the founder of the Christ Embassy believed that if those children were not reached and educated quickly, they would become a source of danger in the years ahead.

She noted that these concepts formed the bedrock for establishing the InnerCity Mission Schools through the instrumentality of Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International to bring hope to indigent children.

The Director of InnerCity Mission School disclosed that the network of schools was a direct platform that offered free tuition, early childhood education, as well as uninterrupted six-years primary education for pupils irrespective of gender, race, religion and ethnicity.​

So far, she said over 3000 vulnerable pupils have been offered scholarships, including free school supplies adding “every academic year, each child receives two free meals daily.”​

According to her, the Warri campus, situated along Atuwatse 111 road, Ijala would accommodate pupils from nine communities of Ijala, Ifiekporo, Aja-Etan, Egbokodo Itsekiri, Ubeji, Shaguolor, Jeddo and Ugboton.

The campus will have classrooms, an assembly hall, a library, a kitchen, a playground, a water treatment plant, a school dispensary, and staff rooms.

Alabi expressed appreciation and commended His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, for donating the two acres of land for the school’s building.​

She further commended the host communities and charged them to ensure the project was completed without hindrances.

Executive Chairman of Warri South Council, Dr​ Michael Tidi, assured that the host communities would support the project and ensure its completion.