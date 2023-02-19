Oyakhilome Foundation Establishes 13th InnerCity Mission School in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International has laid the foundation of its 13th Campus of InnerCity Mission School for children in Delta State.

When completed, the school located at Ijala in Warri South Local Government area, will provide scholarships including free school supplies for pupils.

Director, InnerCity Mission School for Children, Pastor Omon Alabi performed the ground-breaking ceremony at the permanent site at the weekend.

At the ceremony, Alabi said the Warri campus was the 13th of the network of schools with 12 in Nigeria and one in India, South East Asia.

She said the Warri campus was the latest addition inline with the philosophy of Christ Embassy Founder, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome that every child “is your child, help children, help those ignored children.”

Alabi disclosed that the founder of Christ Embassy believed that if those children were not reached and educated quickly, they would become the source of danger in the years ahead.

She noted that the concepts formed the bedrock for the establishment of the InnerCity Mission Schools through the instrumentality of Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International to bring hope to the hopeless indigent children.

Alabi disclosed that the network of schools were “a direct platform that offers free tuition, early childhood education as well as uninterrupted six-years primary education for pupils irrespective of gender, race, religion and ethnicity.

“Over 3000 vulnerable pupils have been offered scholarships including free school supplies adding “every academic year, each child receives two free meals daily.

“the Warri campus, situated along Atuwatse 111 road, Ijala would accommodate pupils from nine communities of Ijala, Ifiekporo, Aja-Etan, Egbokodo Itsekiri, Ubeji, Shaguolor, Jeddo and Ugboton.

“On completion, the campus will contain classrooms, Assembly hall, Library, Cooking kitchen, playground, water treatment plant, school dispensary, staff rooms noting that the facilities was to make for a conducive learning environment for the pupils and also provide an all-round robust education including study in arts and craft and spiritual mentorship, It is going to be an educational masterpiece.”

Alabi expressed appreciation and commended His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse111, the Olu of Warri for donating the two acres of land for the building of the school.

The school director noted that it signified the importance you place on the development of the leaders of tomorrow and the importance you have for education.

She further commended the host communities and charged them to ensure that the project is completed without any hindrances.

The Chairman of Warri South Council, Dr Michael Tidi assured that the state anti-development law is still in force assuring that the host communities were law-abiding and would ensure that no youth under any guise to come near the site to cause disruption of any kind.

The highlight of the ground breaking ceremony was the official presentation and transfer of the Deed of Gift (land) Certificate signed, sealed and delivered by Ogiame Atuwatse 111, Olu of Warri by Chief Brown Mene accompanied by Chief Roland Oritsejafor and Dr. Tidi to Pastor Omon Alabi before the symbolic laying of blocks for the school foundation by Chief Brown Mene.