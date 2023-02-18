Irregular Migration: Saudi Arabia Arrests 800 Nigerians

Bennett Oghifo

About 800 Nigerians have been arrested by the government of Saudi Arabia for irregular migration and other offences.

The Head, Public Relations Unit, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Gabriel Odu, said this in a statement yesterday.



NiDCOM said: “The attention of the Management of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, has been drawn to a communication from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Saudi Arabian authorities intensifying crackdown on undocumented foreigners in their Country.



“The letter stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia between October and December 2022, intensified joint operations across the country targeted at ridding the Kingdom of undocumented irregular migrants.



“In the communication to the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Saudi Arabian government noted that about 45,458 foreigners ranging from violation of residency rules, illegal border crossing attempts and irregular migrants for labour-related offences are in the country.



“NiDCOM therefore, urges Nigerians travelling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia without proper documentation not to do so as Saudi authorities have heightened a clamp down on irregular migrants.



“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has about 800 Nigerians arrested and detained for various offences particularly Consular issues since the clampdown began in October 2022.



“Though the Nigerian Embassy in Saudi is intervening in this matter, NiDCOM urges Nigerians to resist breaking the laws of other countries.”