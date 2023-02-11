  • Saturday, 11th February, 2023

SWIT Defends Women’s Role in Economic Development

Business | 30 mins ago

The Society of Women in Taxation, SWIT has emphasised active women’s participation in economic activities to enable growth and development. 

The group stated this at the just concluded International Professional Women Conference (IPWC) that took place in Gambia, urging women to embrace leadership mindset.

Themed ’Building Professional Women Leaders for the Future’, the programme had professional women groups across Africa continent that graced the second edition.

Addressing attendees, National Chairperson of SWIT Nigeria, Dr Abiola Adimula charged women to strive for leadership positions as to expedite the realisation of Sustainable Development Goal, SDG 5 on gender equality. 

She said the choice of the conference theme was deliberate to prepare women for leadership roles and challenges. 

She said, “The theme is an attainment of tomorrow with adequate preparation today, towards achieving the United Nations Resolution 1325 of year 2000, on women, peace and security, in the area of participation of women in decision making positions and also in the pursuit of goal 5 on gender equality of the sustainable development goals.”

Adimula said conference sessions were designed to help participants boost their self-belief and self-confidence both in their personal and professional life. 

Earlier,  Conference Planning Committee Chairperson, Dr Titilayo Fowokan in her welcome address disclosed that IPWC’s vision was conceived over half a decade and came to materialise in 2022 under the leadership of  Adimula with its  maiden conference in Cotonou, Republic of Benin.

She averred that the realisation of SDG 5 had been further made possible with the efforts of professional organisation who support their women wing to set up societies or associations to achieve their goals. 

