Lagos Unveils Reviewed Unified Schemes of Work to Boost Teaching, Learning​

Funmi Ogundare​

The Lagos government has unveiled the reviewed unified schemes of work and mobile learning devices; and e-books for secondary school students, designed​ to make learning more engaging and students centred.

The Permanent Secretary, Mr. Abolaji Abayomi, said the ministry decided to change the structure of the schemes of work so, aside from making learning more engaging, students can​ get more involved to be critical thinkers right from their early education through junior and senior secondary schools.​

“We have been innovative by making our schemes of work compliant with the world of ICT. We are prepared to change the narrative by laying the foundation for an educated adult populace that fit into the global 21st century. We have been guided by the principles of change and innovation,” he said. “We have also moved away from textbooks to e-books. We have effectively infused technology into education as both are a twin pillar in the THEMES Agenda of our inspiring governor Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.”

The Director of the Curriculum Services Department, Mrs. Esther Adegbamigbe, said with the scheme of work being students- centred, they will be able to understand more, retain more, create, analyse and solve problems.​

She noted that there were also learning strategies for teachers such that they can be impacted when students sit in small clusters.

The​ Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, said the scheme of work aimed at helping the teachers develop lesson plans and notes that will reflect 21st-century learning, enabling students to study on their own and do research.

She said the state focused on deep learning for students and their core skills, adding that when they are engaged in critical thinking​ and problem-solving in the classroom, they can answer questions better.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Head of Service, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, explained that the state took a holistic look at the curriculum in use and re-engineered it to meet the​

demands of modern education without veering off the national benchmark provided by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

He described the unified schemes of work as a ground-breaking statutory document designed to revolutionise teaching and to learn in schools in the state.​

Jaji stated that the state had received feedback on the reviewed scheme, an additional resource for better teaching and learning.



