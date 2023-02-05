  • Sunday, 5th February, 2023

Buhari Condemns Horrific Terrorist Attack on Katsina Vigilantes

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

* Says the sacrifices of the brave men won’t be forgotten 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack on vigilantes at Yargoje forest in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, where many lives were lost. 

The insurgents had weekend ambushed a convoy of vigilantes in the forest as they went to recover stolen cows leading to the killings. 

The president, according to a release issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, paid tribute to all the vigilantes and family members who have been martyred, saying the sacrifices of the brave men who are working to prevent and punish crime in their communities will not be forgotten.

According to him, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult period. May Allah repose the soul of the deceased.”

