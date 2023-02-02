Obi’s Campaign Witnesses Unprecedented Crowds in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

The presidential candidate of Labour Party(LP) Mr. Peter Obi campaign train witnessed an unprecedented crowd despite his time of arrival in Numan and particularly Mubi town in Adamawa state.

Obi also held a town hall meeting in Yola, the state capital to canvass for votes for his party and himself in the coming general elections few days from now.

The large crowd in Numan and Mubi respectfully left their homes at the early hours of yesterday waiting to receive Obi , shouting and describing him as the messiah that Nigeria needs at this time following his track records.

While addressing the large crowd in Mubi , Obi told them that he had presented himself to serve and transform the country to a new Nigeria.

“I have presented myself to serve with you, to build a new Nigeria. I will do my best to improve the economic base of Mubi which is not only the economy hub of Adamawa but also Nigeria, stressing that Nigeria has generated a lot of revenue from Mubi and its still generating and together we will move Nigeria from a consuming Nation to a producing Nation.”

Various speakers, who spoke at the rally ground in Lokowa area of Mubi, extolled the qualities of Obi and his running mate, Babaahmed Datti.

The coordinator of Peter Obi Presidential campaign council, Professor Celeb Filli In his remark said: “God has sent Peter Obi and Ahmed Datti to come and redeem us from the poverty and insecurity being faced”.

He urged the people of Mubi and the state to vote for Obi and all LP candidates.

The LP candidate and his entourage had paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Mubi, Albania Isa Ahmadu where he solicited for his royal blessings.

The royal father prayed for Obi’s success, stressing that as an apolitical mornach he wished for a better Nigeria and urged Nigerians to vote only the best.

Obi had earlier visited Numan for similar purpose and was received by a large crowd, he also paid courtesy call on the traditional ruler of the Bachama kingdom , Homo Daniel Shanga were he solicited for his blessings. among his entourage, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Lawal Babachair who was ardent supporter of the President Muhammedu Buhari’s administration and member of All Progressives Congress APC , Professor Pat Utomi , and among others.