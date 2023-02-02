  • Wednesday, 1st February, 2023

Cadbury Nigeria Announces 110.22% Increase in Profit for 2022FY

Business | 4 mins ago

Kayode Tokede

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has announced N946million profit after tax for the year ended December 31, 2022 unaudited results, an increase of 110.22 per cent from N450 million reported in the corresponding period of 2021.  

The multinational company announced a turnover of N55.21billion in 2022, representing an increase of 30.3 percent over N42.37billion recorded in the same period in 2021.

The company’s recently released unaudited financial highlights for the full year 2022 (covering the period January 2022 to December 2022), also indicated that its gross profit grew from N6.48 billion in 2021, to N7.76billion in 2022, representing an increase of 19.87 per cent.

Its Managing Director, Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye in a statement said Cadbury Nigeria has continued to push the boundaries to sustain its current growth trajectory in a tough business environment.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.