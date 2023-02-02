Cadbury Nigeria Announces 110.22% Increase in Profit for 2022FY

Kayode Tokede

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has announced N946million profit after tax for the year ended December 31, 2022 unaudited results, an increase of 110.22 per cent from N450 million reported in the corresponding period of 2021.

The multinational company announced a turnover of N55.21billion in 2022, representing an increase of 30.3 percent over N42.37billion recorded in the same period in 2021.

The company’s recently released unaudited financial highlights for the full year 2022 (covering the period January 2022 to December 2022), also indicated that its gross profit grew from N6.48 billion in 2021, to N7.76billion in 2022, representing an increase of 19.87 per cent.

Its Managing Director, Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye in a statement said Cadbury Nigeria has continued to push the boundaries to sustain its current growth trajectory in a tough business environment.