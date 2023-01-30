North-east Connection Enhances Capacity to Respond to Threats

Daji Sani in Yola



The North-east Connection programme, a solution-based initiative of Creative Associates International, which was funded by the USAID, has developed local capacity to respond to emerging threats to vulnerable communities in the North-east.

The closeout ceremony of North-east connection over the weekend observed at the American University of Nigeria in Yola, Adamawa State, had in attendance representatives of CSO/CBO organisations operating in the North-east area, traditional leaders, government functionaries, programme staff, and the funding agency, USAID, who joined in remotely.

While giving the project overview, NE Connection’s Chief of Party, Mr. Albert Pam, said the programme used a range of strategic, people-centric approaches and activities to address and prevent social conflicts in some of the most vulnerable communities in North-east Nigeria.

Pam said that at its core, the programme aim is to strengthen community resilience to violent extremist infiltration and conflict in the BAY states (Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe States) in North-east Nigeria, as well as develop local capacities to respond to emerging threats and vulnerabilities by targeting communities not yet under the control of violent extremist organisations.

Furthermore, the Chief of Party, along with the MEL Manager (Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning), Mr. Christian Adanu, used the opportunity to give a more detailed insight into the activities of the organisation and programme in the two years of programme implementation.

Other notable dignitaries who at one point or another interacted with the program gave moving speeches about the program and its impact on the lives of the people it touched in implementing locations across the North-east.

Mr. Mukhtari Shitu, speaking on behalf of USAID, hailed the program’s accomplishments, the programme staff’s tenacity, and the structures established in communities where program activities were implemented, stating that they would go a long way toward mitigating conflicts in the region and assuring the people of a safe, secure, and habitable environment across the region, which will serve as a foundation for greater development.

The closeout program, which lasted for a few hours, came to a close amidst excitement, the exchange of pleasantries, farewell remarks, and group photographs.