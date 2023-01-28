Olam Bags Top Employer Certification

Omolabake Fasogbon

Leading agribusiness firm, Olam has clinched “Top Employer” certification for the third consecutive year from the Netherlands-based Top Employer Institute.

According to the institute, Olam was recognised given its full compliance with international best practices in human resources in its area of operations, including Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa.

Presenting the award during a virtual ceremony recently, CEO of Top Employers Institute, David Plink stated that awardee had demonstrated true passion for staff development and well-being.

He said, “Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. We have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year. These employers have always shown that they care for the development and well-being of their people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers.

“The Top Employers Institute conducts an annual certification audit in 121 countries to assess organisations’ people strategy and the impact on employees’ career journeys. Olam’s stellar human resource strategy and employee positive feedback have continued to earn it a top rating as one of the top employers, best place to work and build a thriving professional career.”

Plink further listed some of the criteria for certification to include: people strategy, organisation and change, career, digital HR, work environment and employer branding, amongst others.

Commenting, Senior Vice President, Regional Head of Human Resources at Olam Agri, Jaideep Biswas said, “As employee value propositions and aspirations continue to see a transformation due to a changing outlook on life, we keep focusing on helping our workforce find fulfilment. Our human resource strategy aligns with the expectations of the bourgeoning global talent market. This trendy focus forms the corporate DNA across our operating market.”

On his part, Country Head of Olam Agri in Nigeria, Ashish Pande said, “We keep investing in our workforce to smoothen their career journey. We are also embarking on projects such as the Seeds for the Future Foundation that focuses on empowering women and providing life advancement opportunities for young people across the country. These are in addition to our impressive internal engagement programmes that engender work-life balance, career growth and ultimate fulfilment for our employees.”