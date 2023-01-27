  • Friday, 27th January, 2023

FCCPC Resolved 213 Passengers’ Complaints in 2022

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has announced that it successfully resolved 213 complaints out of 674 received from the aviation industry last year. 

The Executive Commissioner Operations, Dr. Adamu Abdullahi, said there was significant improvement in 2022 based on the number of complaints received from air travellers that were resolved compared to 2021.

According to statistics from the FCCPC, in terms of complaints last year, aviation ranked third with 674, financial services topped the list with 5, 709 followed by electricity and power with 3, 293 complaints.

From all the sectors, 13,580 complaints were received and 3, 327 resolved by the commission compared to 2021 with 10,178 complaints received and 1,990 resolved.

Apart from delays and cancellation of flights, Abdullahi listed other areas complaints were received from the aviation industry.

“There were pilfered baggage, lost baggage, airport experience, general condition of the terminals, cooling system and discourteous services, essentially delays, cancellations,” Abdullahi said.

He explained that all these complaints came in through their complaints portal and from all their zonal offices across the country while those received on social media were resolved immediately by the public affairs unit.

Abdullahi emphasised that these complaints would have reduced if airline operators carried their passengers along when they had challenges and seek their understanding.

