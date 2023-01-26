REA Creates 1,151 Jobs, Saves 249,193 Tonnes of Carbon Dioxide

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Chairman of Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Federal Ministry of Power, Danlami Mohammed Kurfi, has revealed that the agency’s Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) has created 1,151 jobs and saved 249,193 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

Kurfi made the disclosure in Kano Wednesday during a briefing on the implementation level of the NEP.

He explained that electricity has been provided for 5 million Nigerians through 1.022 connections with at least 52MW of renewable electricity generated in the off-grid sphere across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

According to him, “The NEP has five components comprising $213 million for a solar hybrid mini-grid project, $75 million for standalone Solar Home Systems (SHS), $250 million for the Energising Education Programme (EEP) for 15 universities and two teaching hospitals.

“The two others are $20 million for Energy Efficient Equipment to fund appliances that can generate funds like popcorn making machines; and $37 million for technical assistance and capacity building

“Analysis of this shows it has deployed 995,396 Solar Home System (SHS), 67 mini-grid projects, 26 containers of solar energy pack for hospitals, while REA said it received 569 applications from solar power developers it signed the grant agreement with 267 developers, and seven others for the energizing education power contract projects in seven universities and a teaching hospital”

On his part, the Managing Director, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Federal Ministry of Power, Mr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, lauded the World Bank and the African Development Bank (AfDB) for granting the agency $550 million (N241.8 billion) funds.

“The funds were used to provide 52 megawatts of electricity to five million Nigerians through 1,022 connections,” he said

Ahmad noted that out of the $550 million NEP fund, REA has disbursed $64.8 million to contractors with over $300 million commitment made for procurement of equipment for the contractors.