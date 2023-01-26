Oshoala’s First Hat Trick of the Season Inspires Barca Femeni to Record Feat 

Super Falcons Asisat Oshoala’s scored her first hat trick of the season yesterday as Barcelona Femeni hammered Levante Las Planas 7-0 to set world record of 50 straight league wins in the Spanish Primera Liga F.

According to nigeriafootball.ng, Barcelona had won its previous 49 league games and knew that a win at home against Las Planas will make it the first football club (men or women) to win 50 straight league games.

The Catalan side started the game in the best possible manner as Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic opened the scoring for the host in the seventh minute from Fridolina Rolfo’s assist.

In the 25th minute, Crnogorcevic set up Oshoala for the Blaugrana’s second goal and Crnogorcevic scored her second goal of the game to lift Jonatan Giraldez’s to a 3-0 lead four minutes before halftime.

The 2020/2021 UEFA Women’s Champions League winners started the second half in the same imperious goal-scoring form as Vicky Lopez increased its lead to four within the first three minutes after the restart.

Five-time African Footballer of the year, Oshoala scored two more goals in the 56th and 63rd minutes to complete her hat-trick before Marion Caldentey completed the rout with the seventh goal to propel Barcelona to a big win.

Oshoala lasted the entire duration of the game increased her goal tally to 10 in the league this season with an assist. With 95 goals, the Nigerian becomes the fourth all time highest goalscoring in the club’s history.

On the other hand, Rita Chikwelu also saw the full 90 minutes for Las Planas and received a yellow card in the 27th minute

FC Barcelona top the league log with a maximum of 45 points after 15 games and will attempt to extend their winning streak in their next game against Monday Gift’s Granadilla Tenerife on January 29.