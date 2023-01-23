NRC Suspends Warri-Itakpe Train Services

*Says all 148 passengers and 30 crew members evacuated to safe place

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) yesterday announced the suspension of the Warri- Itakpe train services.

The NRC disclosed this in a by the Coordinator Warri Itakpe Train Service, Sanni Abdulganiyu in Abuja.

The NRC however stated that there was no fatality and no casualty recorded on the train which derailed at km 30 Ajaokuta-Itakpe section of the track at about 12:30hrs yesterday.



It explained that the corporation was immediately alerted alongside the security personnel comprising – Army, Police, NSCDC, and the community vigilante – which were immediately drafted to the accident point with the assistance of the local government chairman.



According to him, “Thankfully there was no fatality and no casualty. All the 148 passengers and 30 crew members were evacuated to a safe place and arrangements were made to convey 148 passengers to their various destinations and they have been successfully conveyed.

“The cause of the derailment is not yet determined. Due to this incident, the service along the corridor has been suspended. Further details would be communicated to members of the public.”