  • Monday, 23rd January, 2023

NRC Suspends Warri-Itakpe Train Services

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

*Says all 148 passengers and 30 crew members evacuated to safe place 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) yesterday announced the suspension of the Warri- Itakpe train services.
The NRC disclosed this in a by the Coordinator Warri Itakpe Train Service, Sanni Abdulganiyu in Abuja.
The NRC however stated that there was no fatality and no casualty recorded on the train which derailed at km 30 Ajaokuta-Itakpe section of the track at about 12:30hrs yesterday.


It explained that the corporation was immediately alerted alongside the security personnel comprising – Army, Police, NSCDC, and the community vigilante – which were immediately drafted to the accident point with the assistance of the local government chairman.


According to him, “Thankfully there was no fatality and no casualty. All the 148 passengers and 30 crew members were evacuated to a safe place and arrangements were made to convey 148 passengers to their various destinations and they have been successfully conveyed.

“The cause of the derailment is not yet determined. Due to this incident, the service along the corridor has been suspended. Further details would be communicated to members of the public.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.