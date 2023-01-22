When Property Expert, Alobo-Bakare, was Honoured

Over time, Hakeem Alobo-Bakare’s exemplary life achievements and awesome potential for positive social transformation have earned him recognition, rewards as well as laurels from far and near.

With his exemplary lifestyle, this gentleman extraordinaire has earned recognition across the country for being a detribalised Nigerian.

Coming from a very humble background and rising to the position of a successful businessman of national and international repute, Alobo-Bakare’s life as a philanthropist of a rare breed and a social reformer of distinction has not come as a surprise to those who know him.

This was on display when he was penciled down for a chieftaincy title as Otunba Bobajiro of Jogan -Orile, in November 2022, by His Royal Highness Adeyemi Adekeye JP, as many who can attest to his charming character applauded the decision. Expectedly, his circle of friends built over the years cuts across the who-is-who in high society, including captains of industry, monarchs, politicians, socialites and celebrities.

It is, therefore not surprising when a man with such high-net-worth and high-wired connections plans an event, you can bet that it will never be in half measure.

Perhaps, this explains the frenzy and buzz in social circles, as the respected Lagos socialite received his title last week Tuesday.

Society Watch gathered that the sleepy town of Jogan-Orile was literally shut down for the once-in-a-lifetime experience as the prominent building developer installed the Otunba Bobajiro amid pomp and pageantry. The event paraded many Nigerian politicians, business moguls and Obas.

Alobo-Bakare proved to the world that he is indeed a socialite of note who understands the art of hospitality. His guests were well-attended to while the stage was taken over by the Juju music Czar, King Sunny Ade.

While KSA sang the praises of the property developer to no end, he reciprocated by raining wads of new naira notes on the world-acclaimed musician.