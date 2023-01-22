The Academy to Reveal 2023 Oscar Nominees Tuesday

Stories by Vanessa Obioha

The race for Oscar’s Best Picture will officially begin on Tuesday, January 24, when the Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Sciences unveils nominees for the 95th ceremony. ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ which won the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy is one of the faves expected to make the expanded Big Picture category. Other notable predictions for the Best Picture include Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’, James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water ‘, Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’.

Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett, and Michelle Yeah are among the names predicted for a nod in the Best Actress category, while Colin Farrell, Tom Hanks and Brenda Fraser may be nominated for Best Actor.

Last year’s ceremony saw female director Jane Campion take the Academy Award for Best Director. It is unlikely that the award will go to a woman again this year as the category may boast more male contenders.

Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed, and actress Allison Williams will announce the Oscar nominations. The 95th Academy Awards is scheduled for March 12 and will be hosted by TV host Jimmy Kimmel.