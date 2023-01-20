Police Begin Payment of N13bn Insurance Claims to 7,000 Families of Fallen, Disabled Personnel

*Incorporate Nigerian Police Insurance Company

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, yesterday commenced the distribution of cheques to cover insurance benefits of officers, who lost their lives while in service as well as personnel, who suffered various forms of life-threatening injuries while on active duty.

The cheques presented to about 7,000 families of deceased officers and those injured or rendered disabled in the line of duty between 2012 and 2020 amounts to over N13 billion.

Presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries in Abuja, the IG said the group life assurance scheme, which was introduced as a result of the Pension Reform Act 2004 and amended in 2014 and the group personal accident insurance scheme, were welfare packages fully funded by the federal government for personnel of the Nigeria Police Force.

He noted that due to paucity of funds, the federal government could not fund the schemes successfully and this created gaps which led to a backlog of unpaid insurance claims from 2012 to 2020.

“On my assumption in office in April 2021, my attention was drawn to this development. Consequently, an urgent representation was made to President Muhammadu Buhari requesting for the release of funds to enable us pay all outstanding claims to the families of deceased police officers.

“It was with great relief that Mr. President appreciated my representation and graciously approved the release of the sum of N13,628,535,580.00 to pay the backlog of a total of 6,184 personnel that had previously fallen under the uninsured/uncovered periods of group life assurance and group personal accident insurance scheme, covering from Year 2012 – 2020”, he said.

“While sympathising with the families of the deceased officers, knowing that nothing will bring back their loved ones, I urge you all to judiciously utilise this funds in training your children and be rest assured that the force under my leadership will continue to do more in advancing your welfare interests and that of serving personnel.

“It is in furtherance to this that following my approval. The Nigeria Police Force has incorporated the Nigeria Police Insurance Company. As soon as the practice license is granted, the company will be solely responsible for all insurance related issues concerning the Force”, he said.

The police chief said the Nigeria Police remained the single largest agency in this country in terms of insurance contributions.

“Yet, we have not been maximising this strength as it has been third party insurance companies that have been responsible for processing our claims.

“With this initiative we will be wholly responsible for our insurance needs and it is my conviction that this will ease the insurance processing of personnel,” he said.