Attack on Ugochinyere: CJHR, Arewa Youths Accuse IG of Shielding Uzodinma’s Aide from Prosecution 

* Wants visa ban imposed on police boss, Imo CP, DG DSS

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The African Centre for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) and the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM) have accused the Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Usman Baba, of allegedly shielding an aide of the Imo State Governor, Chinasa Nwaneri, from prosecution.

The groups insisted that Nwaneri must be investigated and prosecuted over the bloody attacks on the residence of the spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, at his hometown in Akokwa, at the weekend.

Both the ACJHR and the ACYM stated this in separate statements they issued on Wednesday and made available to THISDAY in Abuja.

They appealed to the international community to impose a visa ban on the IG, the Imo State Commissioner of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Imo State over the matter.

The ACJHR and the ACYM alleged that they had enough reasons to believe that government had a role in the plot to kill Ugochinyere, who is the House of Representatives candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ideato North South Federal Constituency, in the forthcoming National Assembly elections.

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, motorcades conveying gunmen and arsonists stormed the residence of Ugochinyere and killed four persons including his uncle.

Governor Hope Uzodinma, while reacting to the carnage, accused Ugochinyere of violating an agreement (the PDP candidate), hence the attacks on him.

He alleged that Ugochinyere breached the agreement he had with the unknown gunmen that led to the attack on him.

Reacting, ACJHR, in a statement by its strategic communication consultant, Mr. Abubakar Isa, frowned on the silence of security services particularly the ones in Imo State, over the matter.

It said their silence meant that they were probably part of the plot to assassinate Ugochinyere.

The ACJHR insisted that the top security chiefs should therefore be placed on visa ban and watchlist by the international community.

Part of the statement read: “The sole mandate of security agencies is to do everything possible to prevent incidences capable of causing human death.

“It is however sad that since this heinous crime was committed, nothing has been done by the security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

“Their silence means they are probably part of the plot to assassinate Ugochinyere, hence they should be slammed with visa ban and placed on watchlist by international community.”

Similarly, the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement accused the IG of shielding Governor Uzodimma’s aide, Nwaneri, who, according to it, “openly threatened to harm Ugochinyere”.

The group, in a statement by its President, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, said the governor “should be held responsible for the killings and destruction that happened at Ikenga’s house”.

Part of the statement read: “A few weeks ago, Ikenga Ugochinyere was openly threatened by one Chinasa Nwaneri who is one of the aides of the incumbent Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma.

“It’s been days since the attack, yet nothing has been done by the security agencies.

“It is really worrisome that, in all of these, no arrest has been effected by the Nigeria Police and/or the Department of State Services.

“It is also, noteworthy that protection of lives and property is the sacred responsibility of government.

“The security agencies are supposed to be non-partisan and act without fear or favour.”