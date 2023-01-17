Policeman Killed as Gunmen Again Attack INEC Office in Enugu

•Police order investigation, manhunt

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Gideon Arinze in Enugu



A police officer was Sunday night killed while another sustained injuries when gunmen attacked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office at Amechi-Awkunanaw, Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The hoodlums, who struck around 9.12pm, according to a statement by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, were repelled by police and army personnel from 82 Division.

The commission however assured that the attack would not affect its preparations for the 2023 general election.

The electoral body said: “The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Enugu State, Dr. Chukwuemeka J. Chukwu, has reported that our office in Enugu South Local Government Area was attacked by unknown gunmen. The incident occurred around 9.12pm, Sunday, January 15, 2023.

“The security gatehouse was razed. Fortunately, the attackers could not gain access to the main building as a result of the rapid response from the Police and Army personnel from 82 Division. The state Commissioner of Police and the REC were personally at the scene immediately they received information about the attack.

“Of the two policemen deployed to protect the facility, one of them lost his life while the other sustained injuries and is receiving treatment. The commission prays for the repose of the soul of the deceased policeman and the speedy recovery of the injured.

“The attack is being investigated by the security agencies. Furthermore, a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Enugu State co-chaired by the REC and the Commissioner of Police has been convened to discuss the latest incident and design additional strategies of fortifying the offices and protecting the personnel and materials.

“Meanwhile, the destroyed gatehouse will be rebuilt, and the commission is proceeding with its preparations for the 2023 general election in Enugu State and the entire country as scheduled.”

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, has ordered an immediate investigation and manhunt for those responsible for the attack.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by the spokesmen of the state police command, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the hoodlums who attacked the INEC facility, were “resisted and repelled.”

Ndukwe said: “In the ensuing gun duel, however, one of the resilient operatives sustained a fatal gunshot injury and was taken to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead, and his corpse deposited in the mortuary for preservation; while many of the hoodlums, who had used a suspected petrol bomb to set the security house ablaze, escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds” part of the statement read.

It quoted Ammani to have reiterated that the police should remain focused and intensify existing interagency collaboration towards the protection of INEC’s facilities and ensure the conduct of a peaceful and credible general elections in the State.

He also said that the command would ensure that the deceased police officer did not pay the supreme price in the line of duty in vain.

The CP called on citizens of the state, particularly owners of medical facilities, to quickly report anyone who presents a case of gunshot injury to the nearest police station.

He also asked them to remain vigilant and law-abiding, while assisting the police with necessary information and intelligence that will lead to the arrest of the fleeing assailants and their likes.