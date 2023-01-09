Nigerians Not Bad as Being Portrayed, Says Dabiri-Erewa





Fidelis David in Akure

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has declared that Nigerians are not as bad as they are being portrayed across the world.

This followed portrayed bad image, unimaginable degradations and sundry assaults usually faced by Nigerians outside Africa.

Dabiri-Erewa, former member of the House of Representatives, stated this at the weekend at the inaugural launching of the Akure Primrose Club held at the International Culture and Event Centre (The Dome) in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

According to her, “One of the biggest problems we have in Nigeria is our image. We are not as bad as we are portrayed and we have to do something about it. Communication is the key. What are we communicating? What are we saying about ourselves to the world? This is very important.”

She called on Nigerians to always talk well to the world about Nigeria, and what they do as Nigerians.

“We are not a country of fraudsters or drug dealers. We are good people. We are precious, determined, hardworking, passionate, and excellent about what we do as Nigerians. That is who we are as Nigerians, and most importantly that is what you are as an Akure indigenes. I look forward to working with you. And by the next time we are meeting, we will have a female version of your group. I will be glad to attend more of your programme and project.

"I want to particularly thank my Diaspora brothers. What you are doing is what everybody should be doing.

in the Diaspora to come back home and see what they can do to improve the situation of their various communities. I am proud of what you are doing here today and I am happy to be with you for this programme. We are urging others to follow your footsteps in doing what you are doing here today,” she stated.

The NiDCOM chairman said: “The idea is that we cannot do it alone. If Nigerians at home are working with those in the Diaspora, we will build a better society. You can imagine what you are doing in Akure here. I want to come back by next year to come to see the impact you have made which I believe that you will make. I promised to be your number one broadcaster and I will broadcast to the world what you are doing in Ondo State, particularly in Akure.”

On her part, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs. Bamidele Ademola Olateju, said the state has been working hard to ensure that the country attains its potential.

According to the commissioner, “What you usually hear about Nigeria that the country is not safe, useless or Nigeria is a bad country, we are not painting a rosy picture here, but we are saying Nigeria will be great and attain greatness. We are saying we are working hard to ensure that the country attains its potential.

“As a Diaspora, you left this country with the best education. What made it possible then was that there was equal access to education. Now it is no longer possible in public schools, not in private schools, although the narrative is changing. For you to have taken these students from public schools in Ondo State you are doing us a huge favour, you are giving back to the society. Because you remember us, God will remember you too.