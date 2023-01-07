Ademola Lookman: Serie A’s New Beautiful Bride

Just months after permanent move to Atalanta after several loan spells, Nigeria international, Ademola Lookman may be in for another move in the summer as Serie A champions, AC Milan are planning to woo the Super Eagle to the San Siro as a replacement for Rafael Leao, who may be dumping the Rossoneri in the summer

Nigeria international, Ademola Lookman has flourished in the Italian top flight and could be on the move just months after joining the Goddess as Serie A champions AC Milan have set their sights on winger as a potential transfer target in the summer.

According to CMW, Milan will move for the Atalanta attacker should star forward Rafael Leao depart the San Siro amidst interest from abroad.

The Portuguese star is the darling of most of Europe’s biggest clubs after he contributed 21 goals (11 goals, 10 assists) as AC Milan romped to the league title last season.

The 23-year-old has continued off this season from where he stopped last term, scoring seven goals in his first 15 league games.

The reigning champions may have to wait until the summer to replace the former Lille man but they already have their primary target ready in Lookman.

The Super Eagles winger only arrived in Italy in August but the former Everton man has settled down pretty quickly in Serie A.

The 25-year-old’s versatility has been fully deployed at Atalanta where he has functioned as a striker, supporting striker, and sometimes left and right winger.

The result has been brilliant with Lookman registering seven goals and two assists in 15 matches for the Goddess.

However, the ex-Leicester City winger has a contract with Atalanta until 2026 and it may take a significant transfer fee to convince the Blue-and-Black to part with their prized asset.

Lookman is currently valued at 20 million euros, the highest valuation of his career.

The Nigeria international has been a delight to watch in the Italian top flight since joining for less than 10 million euros last summer

Lookman has been rated as the best dribbler in the Serie A, a rating that places the winger above more established stars from league leaders Napoli, champions AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus.

Some of Serie A’s most illustrious dribblers include AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lazio’s Felipe Anderson, Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot, and AS Roma’s Nicolò Zaniolo.

But according to data analytics site WyScout, Lookman trumps them all as the player with the highest percentage of successful dribbles in Serie A. Lookman has completed 73.9 per cent of his dribbles, more than any other player in the Italian top-flight.

Furthermore, the 25-year-old attacker’s dribbles have also come with a positive end result as he has seven goals and two assists in 15 league games for Atalanta.

He is the Blue-and-Blacks’ top scorer this season despite only signing for the club in August.

The Nigeria international will be crucial to Atalanta’s hopes of finishing in the top four at the end of the Serie A campaign.

Lookman has made the Top 100 Biggest Risers on the global Transfer Market valuation.

The 25-year-old winger’s new price tag is 20 million Euros, which is double his previous transfer value of 10 million Euros.

This is partly in recognition of what he has achieved in the first half of the Italian Serie A campaign.

His seven goals with his club is still among the front runners.

The winger spent last season at the King Power Stadium on a season-long loan from Red Bull Leipzig. In his one campaign at the club, Lookman played a total of 42 times, scoring eight goals and providing five assists. One of his goals was the winner in the memorable 1-0 victory over Liverpool at the King Power Stadium at the end of December.

City were said to be keen on making the deal permanent when the summer window came around. However, both the squad size and financial restrictions over the transfer window meant that a move never materialised.