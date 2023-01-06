Financial Inclusion: FCMB, Jamborow Partner to Uplift Nigeria’s Rural Dwellers 

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and Jamborow, an emerging force in the technology ecosystem, have announced a partnership to fast-track financial inclusion to enrich the lives of thousands of Nigerians living outside major cities.

The partnership, they said, will accelerate the onboarding of underbanked and unbanked people living in rural and peri-urban areas on the platform of Jamborow, providing them with access to the excellent financial services offered by FCMB, including loans.

Speaking on the partnership, the Co-Founder and CEO of Jamborow, Mr Olusegun George, said: “Strategic partnerships like these will continue to bolster and fortify our efforts to alleviate poverty and improve the lives of citizens across the developing world by providing an accessible ecosystem to promote economic and financial inclusion. FCMB, a leading institution in the SME and MSME segment, will add instant value to our mission by providing first-class financial services to our clientele across several verticals to boost trade and growth with our technology.”

Also commenting, the Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs Yemisi Edun, said: “We are pleased to partner with Jamborow, a leading FinTech company, to address some of the challenges facing people in rural and peri-urban areas, particularly access to financial services. This intervention promotes inclusiveness and would allow disadvantaged people and communities to enjoy financial services and improve their lives through enhanced economic activities. At FCMB, we will continue to champion and execute initiatives that enrich lives in our local communities by creating opportunities that empower individuals and businesses to become their very best.

“By integrating the Jamborow platform with that of FCMB, more people at the grassroot will have access to formal financial services without hassles. For instance, the Jamborow platform creates financial and credit profiles for the underbanked and unbanked making it easier to obtain loans, grants, and other benefits. This will create expanded opportunities, boost rural economies, raise household incomes, provide job security, reduce poverty, strengthen community bonds, promote economic growth and reduce rural-urban migration.”