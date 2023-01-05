46-Year-Old Egbinola  Oluyinka Anthony Needs N25m For Kidney Transplant

Mary Nnah

A 46-year-old man, Egbinola Oluyinka Anthony, a Printpreneur and Photographer needs N25M for a kidney transplant. He is a native of Ire-wole in Ikire Local Government Area of Osun State and is currently battling kidney disease.

Anthony has been diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease; a chronic kidney disease for about four years.

He told the reporter that he was advised to do a kidney transplant but he couldn’t afford the N25m required for the surgery.

Speaking during an interview where he was struggling with so much difficulty speaking he said: “I am an End Stage Kidney Failure Patient undergoing Dialysis twice every week as a means of temporary treatment. I have been battling with this ailment since 2018. Right now, I have been advised to go for a Kidney Transplant which was estimated at between Twenty to Twenty-Five Millions Naira to cater for the treatment, donor and post-treatment and other related cost.

He, therefore, appealed to the public from his hospital bed in a short video, saying “God will show you mercy. I am pleading with you to assist me.”

His wife, Mrs. Anthony, also noted that the family had no wherewithal to continue his treatment and seeks financial support.

She said, “Please, help us. No amount is small. We are a young couple with three kids, and they are still very small also, we can no longer foot his bills.” please, we need your assistance.

A medical report from Gbagada General Hospital and Dialyzer Medical Centre, Oshodi signed by Dr. Busari A.A, indicated that Anthony could no longer afford the huge amount expended on his weekly dialysis, hence the need to consider a kidney transplant.

Busari stated that Anthony’s dialysis had been twice a week, after a clinical and biochemical investigation on October 6, 2018. He has maintained his health condition through dialysis. He cannot continue the regular dialysis due to financial constraints and needs to urgently undergo a kidney transplant rather than dialysis.

Anthony stated that he has been on maintenance hemodialysis and other nephrology care since 2018. I have three kids and a wife. I am a Printpreneur, I equally do photography to keep my home before the ailments crippled things.

“The average cost of kidney transplant in Nigeria ranges between N20m and N25m with two months of medications post-transplant. The cost of dialysis together with medications weekly is about N120, 000. He needs financial support.”

I am calling on State governors, Politicians, captains of industries, well meaningful Nigerians to support me. I can only appeal to save my life.

Monetary donations can be sent to account number: 0457306314 Egbinola Oluyinka Anthony with the account name domiciled in Guarantee Trust Bank. His mobile contact details:0802 772 7775