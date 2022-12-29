Boko Haram’s Explosive Devices Kill One, Injure Another in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna



The dreaded Bokoharam terrorists group is reported to be planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in some communities in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Investigations by THISDAY revealed that so far one person has been killed and another seriously injured and admitted at the Zumba Health Facility for treatment following injuries sustained when one of the devices exploded.

It was learnt that Afabiyi and Marufa communities in the local government area are where the IEDs are believed to have been planted in large numbers.

The idea behind the planting of the IEDs THISDAY learnt was to serve as protection for the Boko Haram elements and as a warning signal for them when security operatives or men of the local vigilance groups approach their camps.

According to the findings, experts from the police ordinance department and those of the Nigerian Army have secretly been dispatched to the two communities to detonate the planted bombs and arrest those behind act.

A relation of one of those injured, Mr Zaharadeen Kudodo, who spoke to THISDAY, said normal business activities in the communities have been hampered by the fear of the bombs and activities of the Boko Haram elements.

Kudodo said the terrorists group have been having a field day in the area killing, maiming, raping and extorting money from innocent villagers.

He said a newly wedded lady was abducted recently taken into the bush and raped before being released, adding that the lady was taken to the Kaffinkoro hospital for treatment.

According to Kudodo, one community where their people were kidnapped were forced to pay a ransom of N6 million after plea for the bandits to collect N4 million was rejected.

“They have to sell all their farm produce to raise the money before they released our people” Kudodo declared.

He said the bandits are moving freely in the area with most of them carrying sub -machine guns and AK 47 rifles.

One of the Co Conveners of the Concerned Shiroro Youths Association Comrade Yussuf Abubakar Kokki speaking in similar vein with THISDAY corroborated the account of Kudodo and said: “ Our people are daily living in fear.”

Kokki appealed to the Niger State government to come to the aid of “ these innocent villagers before they are wiped out from the map of the country.”

When contacted the Niger State Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs. Mr. Emmanuel Umar, confirmed the development, saying “ it is one person that has been hospitalized.”Umar told THISDAY on telephone that the Boko Haram elements are planting what he called “ Unexploded Explosive Ordinance UXO” as booby trap to alert them( Boko Haram) anytime strangers are approaching their camps.

“We know about IEDs we are taking necessary action” Umar said, adding that the terrorists could have been fleeing from the military operations in Kaduna and Zamfara States.

The State Police Command could not be reached for comment on the development.