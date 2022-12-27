Group Backs Orji Kalu’s Re-election Bid As Abia North Senator

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A political group in Abia State that is known as the Concerned Abians Development Initiative (CADI), has endorsed the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, as its consensus candidate for the 2023 Abia North Senatorial election.

A statement from the Kalu’s media office that was made available to THISDAY in Abuja yesterday, explained that the Leader of the group, Dr. Lawrence Ubani, declared the support on behalf of the group members in Umuahia.

It stated that the entire stakeholders that cut across various youth groups, traditional rulers and community leaders in the state were well pleased with the choice of Kalu as the consensus candidate for Abia North Senatorial District election.

The statement also explained that an international businessman and Chief Executive Officer of Embassy Wine World, Mr. Emeka Bassey Ekpe, had declared support for the re-election of Kalu.

Ubani said: “The group, therefore, calls on other candidates in the Abia North Senatorial race to accept the choice of Kalu for the interest of peace and development of the state and withdraw their aspirations to honour the decision of the leaders of the state.

“The group equally commends Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for redefining the business of lawmaking by attracting dividends of democracy to Abia North Senatorial District and Abia State in general. What you’re doing in Abia North is unprecedented in the history of Abia State. Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has attracted development across the three Senatorial District. If others achieved half of what you’re doing today, Abia North and indeed Abia State would be first in road network in Nigeria.”

Ubani maintained that what Kalu needed is the corporation of political stakeholders to bring more development to the senatorial district and Abia State in general.

“This is the time to shun bitterness and unite for the overall development of the state. We have seen that the political atmosphere is filled with bitterness, acrimony and jealousy.

“We must set them aside, unite and support a performing lawmaker like Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to bring more development to our state. Those contesting against should immediately step down for down.”