2023: Christian Group Adopts NNPP Guber Candidate, Others across Party Line to Fix Abia

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

As the 2023 general election approaches, a coalition of Christian groups under the aegis of Abia Christian Community (ACC) has adopted candidates it would support across party lines for the enthronement of good governance in the state.

The coalition, which has the Nigerian Christian Graduate Fellowship (NCGF), Africa in Praise Network (APNET), and Messianic Kingdom Movement(MKM) as foundation promoters, named the chosen candidates as ‘carpenters’ that would rebuild the God’s own state.

Among the adopted candidates is the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Ukpai Iro Ukpai, who the ACC said it would support to take control of Abia State Government House. Other adopted candidates for Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly cut across various different political parties.

Speaking at the unveiling of the ‘Abia Carpenters 2023’ in Aba, the Coordinator of ACC, Apostle Reminder C. Gad, said the group “is not a political party but a strong pressure group for good governance and value orientation.

“Our commitment is to assemble God’s Carpenters and channel them towards changing Abia leadership narrative. We want to raise a kingdom workforce that God will use to make Abia God’s own state indeed.”

In his acceptance speech, Ukpai said the time has come for the redemption of Abia State to be accomplished in 2023, noting that “God has always been involved in power transition-political and spiritual.”

The NNPP gubernatorial hopeful accepted his adoption by the ACC, and commended the coalition of Christian masses for “raising their voice” against the decadence in Abia State and seeking ways to bring a positive change.

Referencing biblical events, Ukpai stated that “during power transitions, fiery zeal, understanding, leadership, obedience and sacrifice, and worship play significant roles.”

He charged his fellow Abians to rise up and get things right in 2023 as many people in Nigeria have been wondering what is really wrong with Abia State and why it has become “the worst governed state in Nigeria.

“The solution of the complex questions seems simple, but not easily within grasp. From our research, the solution to the state complex problem is depicted by two sides of a coin-the spiritual side and the governance side.”

Ukpai, who is in the governorship race for the first time, insisted that “you cannot fix Abia State without first fixing its spiritual problems,” adding that ACC and more Abians have started proclaiming the truth.

“The 2023 election for Abia State is a special election. This election must redefine the state. I pray Abians grasp this truth as we have only 100 days less to redemption time.”