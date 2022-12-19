Group Lauds Wike’s Leadership Skills in Human, Capital Dev’t in Rivers

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A group, Wike’s Voice up North, has expressed worries that some people who have not been able to deliver their local government for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since 1999 are plotting to paint black and tarnish the image of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, in the north.

The group commended Wike for his display of outstanding leadership skills and contributions to human and capital development in his state and across the country.

A statement in Kano on Monday by the team leader, Abduljabbar Rufai, said from 2019 to date, Wike has been the unifier of the PDP in many states across Nigeria, as he is simply the courageous commander in the battle for justice, equity and fairness.

“Wike’s loyalty to the party is proven beyond all reasonable doubt when he becomes the beautiful bride. That was when all the major parties were visiting him and we all know what they were there for. He has promised not to leave PDP and he still has not abandoned the party like others did in 2014,” Abduljabbar stressed.

The team, while calling on Islamic clerics and Imams especially in the north to stay out of PDP’s crisis, noted that an Imam should not be partisan.

Rufai explained that the issue of the national chairman, Senator Iyiorchia Ayu, has proved that Atiku lacks the ability to adequately assess internal issues and relationship management and these are skills that a leader must possess to tackle problems like the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike let alone a national crisis.

He encouraged Wike and all his allies not to feel intimidated by any threat that might be thrown at them by the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar camp.

The group noted that without any fear of contradiction, Wike is not the reason why the PDP has a slim chance of winning 2023 presidential election.