Billionaire Businessman, A.A Rano Spreads Wings

There is no gainsaying the fact that billionaire businessman, Auwalu Rabo, is making great strides in all his numerous business interests.

The Kano-born founder of A.A. Rano Group has been able to nurture businesses into a conglomerate. Interestingly, the man, who is known for his high stakes in the oil sector, is not done yet, as he is still making efforts to register his presence in the aviation sector. Since he made the move to invest in the aviation business, he has faced so many challenges. The journey that began in late 2019 after investing over N500 million, however, experienced some unavoidable hiccups along the line, including difficulty in getting the Air Transport Licence, which he had applied for in 2020 to operate scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo services within and outside Nigeria.

In November 2020, the company advertised for key personnel, including engineers. Unfortunately, the dream to begin flying that year did not happen. But the much-sought-after licence has been finally granted to Rabo, as he recently acquired four EMB-145LRs aircraft to boost its fleet.

A successful businessman, Rano is the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of A.A. Rano Group, which includes Rano Oil and Gas Companies, Nicabon Petroleum, Dan Kano Oil and Chemicals, A.A Rano LPG, Ibal Petroleum, Da Kuma Centra Oil limited company, A.A Rano Transport and A.A Rano Farms.

The leading businessman started little, running an ice block, groundnut oil business and other local items. When he later joined the lucrative world of the oil and gas business, he totally abandoned his ice block and groundnut oil business in 1994. Shortly after, he floated his first petrol station in Kano and later, Zaria.

Today, he has well over 100 filling stations lifting Nigeria’s highest petrol of 169.7 million litres per month and he is considered one of the largest in the country with over 350 trucks.

Indeed, if you ask the Kano-State-born businessman how he feels today, he will tell you that mere words are not enough to capture the joy in his heart.