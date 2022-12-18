Abike Dabiri-Erewa Makes another Impact

HighLife

Great things are on the horizon for the Chairman and CEO of the Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa. Based on the most recent report, Dabiri-Erewa will now have the authority to bear the mandate of more than 74 countries as she represents not only the interests of Nigerians but also that of the Caribbeans and those in the Pacific States as the champion of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS).

The reports of Dabiri-Erewa’s new crown came with the news that a Diaspora Center of Excellence will be hosted in Abuja. Thus, even as the NiDCOM boss takes on the duties of the OACPS Diaspora Champion, she also has to prepare to host some of her fellow OACPS members in Abuja much as they hosted her during the 10th Summit of Heads of States and Government in Luanda, Angola.

Of course, the visit to Abuja will not only be casual. Reports show that many of the country representatives that are coming to Abuja intend to study how Dabiri-Erewa runs NiDCOM so they can also implement the same changes in their respective nations and diaspora organizations. Thus, Dabiri-Erewa has raised the ranks of Nigerians another meter high, wiping off the ugly reputation that others have managed to build over the years.

So, for Dabiri-Erewa, flags will fly at full mast in celebration of her duty to the nation, even as she makes impact after impact.