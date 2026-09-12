Breaking: Bamanga Tukur is Dead

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Ex-Mnister of Industries, Alhaji Bamanga Mohammed Tukur, is dead. He was aged 90.

His family announced his death in a statement, saying he “returned to his Creator” on Saturday.

The statement, signed by his son, Hon. Awwal D. Tukur, on behalf of the family, described the deceased as a patriarch who lived a distinguished life of service to his family, community, Adamawa State and Nigeria.

According to the family, Tukur’s wisdom, generosity and commitment to the development of Nigeria touched many lives, adding that his legacy would endure for generations.

The family expressed appreciation for the prayers, condolences and support received following his death.

It said details of the funeral prayer and other burial arrangements would be announced in due course.

The family prayed that Almighty Allah would forgive Tukur’s shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus.

Alhaji Tukur who would have been 91 on September 15, was president of the Africa Business Roundtable in 2012. From March 2012 to January 2014, Tukur was National Chairman of the PDP.

He also served as minister of Industries during the military regime of General Sani Abacha.