Imo Inspiring, Says Amina Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General 

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The profile of Imo State under the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma keeps rising by the day with the United Nations (UN) commending his administration for high strides in digital transformation, youth empowerment, economic diversification, and public-sector reforms.

The body described the state’s initiatives as a strong foundation for sustainable development.

The commendation was made by the UN Deputy Secretary, Amina Mohammed who led a high-powered delegation to Governor Uzodimma at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Owerri, Thursday.

Speaking during the visit, the UN leadership noted that Imo state’s strategic investments in education, digital skills, power infrastructure, and administrative reforms are creating competitive enterprises, productive jobs, and resilient communities.

With four years remaining to meet the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the delegation stressed that state-level progress remains critical to translating global goals into accessible healthcare, quality education, and decent livelihoods for citizens.

“What I saw in Imo is inspiring,” the UN Deputy Secretary stated, expressing optimism over the rapid progress recorded in youth development and technological empowerment.

The delegation noted that the young people encountered during the visit demonstrated remarkable determination and readiness to drive the emerging digital economy initiated by the Uzodimma administration.

The UN team also highlighted the need to strengthen energy systems, expand access to climate finance, and build robust supply chains linking local producers directly to broader markets, and promised support where necessary to meet the needs of the populace in critical areas.

They emphasised that investments in human capital must be matched with sustained social protection and quality healthcare to yield maximum impact.

Responding, Governor Uzodimma explained that his administration intentionally prioritised technology as a “catalyst to tackle unemployment, enhance security, and shift the State away from over-reliance on the public sector.”

Under the Imo Digital Economy Agenda (IDEA), the governor disclosed that thousands of youths have been trained and integrated into the global tech ecosystem as software developers, cybersecurity analysts, and artificial intelligence specialists.

“Our goal goes beyond basic training; we are equipping our young people to build sustainable businesses, innovate solutions, and compete in the global knowledge economy,” Uzodimma stated.

He further outlined State-level energy initiatives—including Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) adoption, electric vehicle deployment, and independent power projects—aimed at delivering clean, reliable, and affordable energy to homes and businesses across Imo.

Some commissioners in the Uzodimma administration took time to explain to the UN delegation what Imo State is doing uniquely to better the lot of the people and enhance good living standard in the society.

The Commissioner for Digital Economy and E-Government, Dr. Chiemezie Amadi, stressed that the current administration has abandoned traditional empowerment schemes, such as distributing motorcycles and tricycles in favour of high-value technical capacity building.

Dr. Amadi cited the story of Adanna, a young graduate who trained in phone repair technology under the State’s programme and subsequently launched a thriving enterprise in Ohaji/Egbema, demonstrating how tech skills are driving economic growth in rural areas.

“Imo is transitioning from a traditional civil-service State into a net exporter of digital talent,” Amadi noted, calling on the United Nations and international development partners to deepen support in artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, and venture capital access.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Petroleum and Gas Development, Emeka Mgbudem, said Imo State has unveiled an ambitious clean energy strategy to replace expensive Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) with low-pressure Compressed Natural Gas (LCNG/ANG) for household cooking.

The State’s Chief Economic Adviser, Prof. Kenneth Ameshi, urged the UNDP to partner with Imo in scaling community-based cooperative enterprise – OKOBI (One Kindred One Business Initiative) to generate 500,000 jobs by 2030.

Ameshi, who is the Chief Economic Adviser to the Governor revealed that the State’s 20-month collective entrepreneurship model has already established 600 profit-oriented businesses employing over 20,000 residents. He appealed for blended finance, business incubation, and market access support to ensure sustainable economic development.

He highlighted that capturing flared natural gas could slash monthly cooking expenses by 69 per cent, reducing costs from N20,500 to N6,500 per family. Operating at a safer 20–40 PSI, the initiative pairs smart cylinder-tracking technology with local last-mile delivery to combat deforestation, eliminate indoor air pollution, and boost economic relief across West Africa.

Ameshi, urged stronger UNDP partnership to expand community-based businesses and create jobs. He said the OKOBI initiative has established about 600 cooperative enterprises, employing over 20,000 people. With a target of 500,000 jobs by 2030, he sought financing, technical support, incubation and market access.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Chioma Egu, brought the attention of the UN delegation to what the government had done in the area of health, both primary and secondary healthcare, noting that partnership with development partners was key to sustaining the foundation the Governor had paid in the healthcare sector in Imo State.

Adding her voice, the Special Adviser to the Governor on SDGs, Chinenyenwa Owuamalam, highlighted Imo State’s commitment to aligning its 3R Agenda with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), pointing out that key achievements span infrastructure, digital innovation, healthcare, and youth empowerment.

She commended the First Lady, Chioma Uzodimma’s initiative (GF-USI) for advancing gender equality and supporting vulnerable women, emphasising ongoing SDG school awareness, environmental programmes, and inter-agency partnerships aimed at deepening collaboration with the United Nations so no one is left behind.

The visit concluded with a joint commitment between the Imo State Government and the United Nations to consolidate partnerships in infrastructure, clean energy, and technical assistance to accelerate economic growth across all local government areas.

In the company of the UN Deputy Secretary General are – Elsie Attafuah, Resident Representative UNDP Nigeria, Hadiza Elayo, Special Assistant to the Deputy Secretary-General and Deputy Director, Sustainable Development Unit, Beatrice Eyong, UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Dr. Vanessa Phala, Country Representative for the International Labour Organization.