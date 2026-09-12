NJFP, EU, UNDP Inject N352.88m Into Delta Economy Through Direct Stipends To 419 Fellows

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) in conjunction with the European Union (EU) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has invested N352.88 million in Delta State economy, through direct stipends to 419 Fellows detailed to 130 host organizations.

The NJFP is an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria, funded by the EU and implemented by UNDP to support young Nigerian graduates with early career opportunities

The programme is to connect young graduates to structured workplace experience, while helping organisations access talent, strengthen capacity and develop future workforce pipelines.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Delivery and Coordination, Office of the Vice-President, Akubo Adegbe, explained that NJFP was launched to bridge the gap between the experience young people demand and the skills employers ask for.

He said that NJFP is a one-year mentorship programme to stimulate employment process, with the intent of creating a pool of workforce for today and tomorrow.

Whilst stating that the 12 -month programme attracts monthly stipends of N150,000 per Fellow, the president’s aide disclosed that the next stage of NJFP is sustainability, with a view to explore how the programme can be improved upon.

He said the existing NJFP platform provides the infrastructure for talent identification, matching, placement, skills development and mentorship.

The opportunity now is to determine how that platform can respond more deliberately to the workforce needs of Delta’s businesses and priority industries.

The Private Sector Engagement Lead, UNDP, Dr. Weyinmi Eribo, made the disclosure on Tuesday during a Private Sector Partnership and Investment Engagement in Warri, Delta State.

She disclosed that education, technology, business management, agriculture and healthcare were leading sectors, where fellows have been assigned in Delta State exploring sectors such as maritime, logistics as well as oil and gas services, represent important opportunities for further expansion.

She disclosed that the NJFP, which has been in existence for almost five years across the country, has two pathways; retainership or entrepreneurship.

Dr. Eribo stressed the need for co-financing and resource mobilization, connection of NJFP talent to state-led economic and development programmes, creation of enabling environment for young people and businesses to thrive as well as the need for private sector organizations to absorb talent into their workforce.

The NJFP platform, according to her, was to also provide mentorship, practical experience and skills development, invest in talent cohorts, skills, enterprise development and workforce transition, to help shape the talent pipeline around real industry needs.

Eribo disclosed that the EU Delegation to Nigeria was visiting Delta State, joined by the Office of the Vice-President and UNDP, to engage with EU-supported programmes, particularly the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme, and see first-hand how the investments were translating into opportunities and impact for people and communities.

For the NJFP, the presidential aide said the visit provided an opportunity to move beyond programme numbers and hear directly from fellows, alumni and host organisations about their experiences.

“It is also an opportunity to look ahead: How do we build on what has been achieved

and create a sustainable pathway for young Nigerians from education and skills development to meaningful work, entrepreneurship and long-term economic participation?

“The EU has been a major catalyst for NJFP, committing €44 million to support the programme. This investment has helped establish a national platform connecting young graduates with practical

workplace experience and skills development.

“The Delta State visit is therefore not simply about reviewing a programme. It is about examining what works, what has been learned and what is required from government, business and other partners,” Adegbe added.