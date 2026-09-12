Nigeria’s Patience Wearing Thin Over Killings in South Africa, Says Fani-Kayode

* Demands justice for slain Nigerians, protection against xenophobic threats

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria’s patience is wearing thin over the alleged killing of its nationals in South Africa, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has cried out, warning that the continued failure to prosecute perpetrators could have consequences for bilateral relations.

Fani-Kayode, who is the High Commissioner designate to Republic of South Africa, in a statement on Saturday, condemned the alleged murders of Bishop Michael Taiwo Fakunle and James Uchechukwu Nwankwo in Johannesburg on September 4 and 5 respectively, describing the developments as “mortifying” and deeply shocking.

According to him, Fakunle was allegedly killed at his home by unknown assailants after receiving a series of threats, while Nwankwo died following what he described as “gruesome interrogation techniques” by officers of the South African Police Service.

He said the two men were the seventh and eighth Nigerians reportedly murdered in South Africa this year, alleging that four of the eight deaths involved South African police officers.

Fani-Kayode further claimed that more than 100 Nigerian nationals had been killed in South Africa between 2022 and September 2026, including over 30 allegedly killed by personnel of the South African Police Service and the South African Defence Force.

He expressed concern that despite repeated representations by Nigeria, no individual had been arrested, detained, prosecuted or brought to justice for any of the alleged killings.

“This is unacceptable,” he said, calling on the South African Government to intensify efforts to protect Nigerians living in the country and ensure that those responsible for killing or threatening them were brought to justice.

“No-one deserves to be targeted and murdered simply because they are Nigerian,” he added.

The former minister said the Nigerian community in South Africa was living in fear, while the Nigerian Mission in the country was equally disturbed by the developments.

He also condemned a fresh deadline issued by what he described as “brazenly racist, xenophobic and Afrophobic” South African non-governmental organisations, directing African nationals, including Nigerians, to leave the country by September 30.

According to him, the groups had allegedly threatened to target and harm African nationals who failed to comply with the deadline, which he described as illegal.

Fani-Kayode urged the South African Government to protect Nigerians from the alleged activities of the groups and their members, while applying the full weight of the law against those engaging in threats and intimidation.

He said Nigeria’s desire to strengthen relations with South Africa could not be divorced from the need to address the safety and dignity of its citizens.

“Whilst we seek to establish stronger and deeper ties with the South African Government, one thing remains clear. If this vicious cycle of discrimination against and killing of our nationals does not stop, there will be consequences,” he warned.

He added: “Simply put, our patience is wearing thin.”

Fani-Kayode also argued that South Africans were not being targeted and killed in Nigeria by Nigerians or Nigerian security forces, insisting that South Africa should reciprocate by protecting Nigerians and addressing their concerns.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of Fakunle and Nwankwo.