Police to Unveil N10m Welfare Bond for Deceased Officers

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced plans to unveil its proposed N10 million welfare bond for the families of deceased officers.

The Force made this known at the 30th anniversary celebration of Course 19/1996 of the Nigeria Police Academy.

Speaking during the commemoration of 30 years of dedicated service to the nation, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, DCP John Paul Echeta, said that 51 of the more than 200 members of Cadet ASP Course 19/1996 had died in active service to the nation.

He said: “In the course of our journey, however, we have paid the supreme price, with 51 of our course mates losing their lives in active service to the fatherland—three of them this year alone. May you join us in praying for the souls of the departed, as we continue to do our best collectively to support the families of the deceased.

“The Course, most especially the Committee, has proposed a N10 million welfare bond for the families of the deceased. We will commence disbursement soon.

“As we celebrate 30 years of service and stewardship, it is equally important that we take a moment to reflect on our journey and consider the future that lies ahead.”

Echeta, however, lamented the stagnation in the promotion of members of Course 19, appealing to the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to look into the matter and grant members of the course accelerated promotion before their retirement.

According to him, “Despite our devotion, sacrifice and unblemished record of service, members of Course 19 currently face critical administrative challenges regarding our career progression, which require urgent institutional attention before we begin exiting the Force.

“In the course of our service, approximately 35 members of the course after us, Course 20/2000, have found themselves above the majority of us through special promotions. While we respect the exigencies of service that may necessitate such administrative interventions, the cumulative implication of this disparity is sobering.

“As a result, the vast majority of these dedicated officers of Course 19 have effectively been blocked from attaining the enviable ranks of Commissioner of Police and Assistant Inspector-General of Police before their mandatory retirement.”

Addressing the special guest of honour directly, the Organising Committee Chairman said: “Sir, our dear father, the IGP, we place this appeal before you. We earnestly seek your wisdom and administrative intervention in reviewing this systemic career blockage that is staring us in the face.

“We trust in your sense of fairness, equity and fatherly benevolence to restore hope to our members, particularly as we are in an era of renewed hope.

“As we look to the horizon, let me reassure the IGP and the distinguished guests gathered here today that our commitment to the Nigeria Police Force remains absolute and unwavering.”

He stressed that despite the hurdles, Course 19 would continue to discharge its duties with discipline, professional excellence, patriotism and honour.

“We will continue to pray for the peace, security and continued development of our dear fatherland and our great institution, the Nigeria Police Force,” he concluded.

In his address, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, said that 30 years was not just a number, but proof that what had been built had endured.

Speaking about the fallen heroes, Disu said, “We remember those who once stood shoulder to shoulder with us in this very rank, but who are no longer with us. Colleagues, brothers, sisters, some who gave their lives in the line of duty. They may be gone from our sight, but they are not gone from our hearts, nor from the legacy we continue to build in their honour.

“We all know police work is difficult and is getting more and more difficult by the day. To the living and to the memory of the fallen, may we continue to serve this nation with the same fire, discipline and sacrifice that brought us together 30 years ago.

“I congratulate all of you, most especially your spouses, who have taken the biggest brunt of the job that we do. One more time, I salute all our wives, because only special women marry police officers.”