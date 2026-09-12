INEC Publishes Final List of Presidential, N’Assembly Candidates

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates for the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

According to the timetable and schedule of activities, the electoral body fixed January 16 for the presidential and National Assembly elections. The presidential election would feature 18 political parties.

The list, signed by signed by the Secretary of the Commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, which was released on Saturday showed that none of the 18 presidential candidates or their running mates declared any form of disability.

The list also features two female presidential candidates — Ada Okwori of NDP and Nkem Okereke of NRM — alongside four female vice-presidential candidates.

The candidates’ ages range from 35 to 80, with qualifications spanning First School Leaving Certificate, WAEC and NABTEB certifications to university degrees, including doctorate holders among both the presidential and vice-presidential candidates on the list.

The list shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has Tinubu, 74 as its standard bearer with Kashim Shettima, 59 as his running mate.

Also, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has veteran presidential contestant and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, 79 as its candidate with former Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, 61 as his running mate.

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, 65 is on the ballot as the presidential candidate of National Democratic Congress (NDC), running with Rabiu Kwankwaso, 69 as his running mate.

Similarly, Sunday Okereke, 43, of the Labour Party (LP), paired with Hajja Bintu Konto, 54; and Sandy Ojang Onor, 60, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), running with Umaru Babangida, 61.

Other candidates on the list are: Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC), with Haruna Magashi as his running mate, Seyi Makinde of Allied People Movement (APM), running with Musa Daura; and Sunday Adenuga of BP, alongside Usman Turaki Mustapha.

In the same vein, Rufai Omo-Aje of Action Alliance (AA) is running with Shehu Hussaini; while Aliyu Abbas-Bin of ADP, paired with Chinazam Ike; Kabiru Yusuf of APP, running with Peace Egobia Ofordile; while Moses Adebisi of DLA, has Nafisat Abubakar as his running mate.

In addition, Ada Okwori of the National Democratic Party (NDP), paired with Uchenna Chukwuemeka; Nkem Okereke of National Rescue Movement (NRM), running with Nasir Sulaiman; Donald Duke of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), alongside Kabiru Rabiu.

Also, Adewole Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), paired with Usman Bugaje; Peter Agada of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), running with Patience Ndidi; and Daniel Nwanyanwu of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), alongside Hassan Khalid.