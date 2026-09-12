Bauchi Gov Commends CAC’s AI Initiative, Commission Partners Google for Multilingual Business Registry

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has commended the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for its digital transformation, describing its upcoming integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a revolutionary step for Nigeria’s economic architecture and the ease of doing business.

The governor made these remarks during the opening of the CAC Management Annual Retreat at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Conference Centre in Bauchi.

The theme of this year’s retreat, ‘AI at Scale: Advancing an Intelligent Corporate Registry for Efficient and Trusted Service Delivery’.

During the event, CAC Registrar-General, Hussaini Ishaq Magaji (SAN), revealed that the commission is partnering with Google and other tech partners to deploy AI across its registration processes.

According to Magaji, the new AI-driven system features Multilingual Support where customers can interact with the registry in English, Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, and Pidgin.

Other features according to him include business registration could potentially be completed within minutes, automated detection of manual errors and fraudulent activities to protect data integrity and live compliance support to assist users through the registration pipeline.

Governor Mohammed described hosting the event as a validation of Bauchi State’s development strides.

He noted that the history of the CAC is deeply connected to Bauchi, given the state’s sons who have previously served as Registrars General and noted that an efficient corporate registry is vital to attracting investments and expanded economic opportunities.

The governor also highlighted his administration’s local economic reforms under the “My Bauchi Project” blueprint, which focuses on removing bureaucratic bottlenecks, eliminating multiple taxation, and streamlining fees for entrepreneurs.

However, Mohammed urged the commission to ensure that the newly deployed technology remains inclusive, secure, and easily accessible to everyday business owners across the country.

The retreat brought together over 400 members of the commission.

The Chairman of the CAC Board, Senator Ibrahim Ida, expressed gratitude to the Bauchi State Government for its hospitality, noting that the retreat serves as a critical platform to strengthen institutional efficiency.

A goodwill message was also delivered by the Emir of Bauchi, represented by the Wazirin Bauchi, Alhaji Muhammad Uba Ahmad Kari, who reiterated the CAC’s vital role in driving investor confidence and formalising businesses in Nigeria’s economy.