Bauchi CCN Urges Christians to Shun Hate Speech

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi State Chapter of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) has called on voters to assess political aspirants based on character and performance rather than religion, ethnicity or hate rhetoric as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections.

The call was made yesterday by the CCN Chairman in Bauchi, Rev. Prof. Collins David Agbong, during the council’s 2026 Annual Revival, Harvest and Awards held at the Church of Pentecost, Anglican Communion, Bauchi.

Agbong, who said the Church must play a central role in promoting peaceful and issue-based politics, dismissed the idea that politics is inherently corrupt, saying it is the actions of politicians that give it a bad name.

According to him, “As CCN leaders we have always sensitised our people to go out and exercise their franchise,” he told the congregation. “We have also used the pulpit to advise our pastors not to preach politics of hate.

“Rather, let the people know that God guides the hearts of men to choose right leaders. How do you know a right leader? From what the leaders have done. We know a good person by his character.”

He pointed out that, “Politics is not a dirty game. It is the politicians that make politics a dirty game,” he said. “They are known by their fruits. The Church and the CCN are therefore advising society and our members to vote for those who represent the interest of the people, the interest of God, and the interest of the Church.”

This year’s revival, held annually in September, brought together pastors and lay leaders from across Bauchi under the theme “Grace upon Grace” from 1 John 1:16.

According to Agbong, the theme was intended to remind believers that both public service and personal life depend on divine grace, not human effort alone.

“It is to pray and to seek the face of God for all the churches, and also for the state, annually,” he explained. “This year, the revival is centered on grace. By our strength we cannot prevail. We cannot serve God by our own strength. It is all by His grace. Even the life we live is by the grace of God.”

The CCN chairman added that the gathering was also an opportunity to commit the state and the nation to God ahead of what is expected to be a keenly contested campaign season.

With campaigns for the 2027 elections now underway, faith-based organizations in Bauchi said they would intensify voter education, peace advocacy and campaigns against divisive language in churches and communities.

The service concluded with prayers for Nigeria, Bauchi State and for wisdom for the electorate ahead of the 2027 polls.