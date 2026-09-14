We Want More Nigerians To Visit The Gambia, Tourism Minister, Abdoulie Jobe, Tells Industry Stakeholders

Charles Ajunwa

The Gambian Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Abdoulie Jobe, says the “Smiling Coast of Africa” wants more Nigerians to visit their country for business and leisure.

Abdoulie, who made the call at an evening with tourism stakeholders in Nigeria, at the ongoing 22nd Akwaaba Travel Market taking place in Lagos, said “Gambia and Nigeria share the bond that extends well beyond tourism. Historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties are deep and enduring.

“Tourism gives us an opportunity to build on those foundations. And translate our friendship into greater movement of people. From the businesses, business partnerships, and shared economic opportunities.

“I wish to make one message very clear. Gambia is ready for you. Gambia welcomes you. And we are ready to work with you. We ask you to look at Gambia not simply as a destination to settle for a strategic tourism pathway.

“We want more Nigerians to discover Gambia. And we want you to be the bridge that makes that possible. My friends in the media, we welcome you.

“Africa has remarkable stories to tell. The Gambia has a story of hospitality, cultural heritage, and authentic experience that deserves to be told widely and positively. Our ambition is straightforward. More Nigerians in Gambia. More businesses working together. And more opportunities created for our people.

“This will not happen by chance. It will happen through partnership, commitment, and action. Let us therefore take the goodwill and relations established here and turn them into a country for different partnerships and measurable results…every success in the partnership that we will build together, let us

continue to strengthen the bridge between Gambia and Nigeria. A bridge built on friendship, culture, and shared opportunity.

The Director General, Gambian Tourism Board, Mrs. Ida Geng Njie, said Gambia shares not only strong historic and cultural ties, but a deep connection to tourism, business, friendship and people-to-people relationship.

“I have come with one simple message and that message is, come to the Gambia. Come and discover destination Gambia. That we might be small in size, but we are big in

experience, warmth and lots of possibilities for the people that introduce themselves as businessmen.

“The Gambia is the smiling host of Africa. A place where famous hospitality meets beautiful beaches, vibrant culture, rich heritage, delicious cuisine, land of jollof rice. Music and unforgettable experience.

“For the Nigerian travellers, the Gambia offers something special. You will feel at home, yet you will discover something new. From our sunny Atlantic coastline, vibrant resorts to rich historic sites and nature reserves, river experience as we are a one river country. Cultural attractions, lively entertainment, there is something for someone every time in the Gambia.

“For our friends in the travel trade, they should give it a bigger opportunity. We want to work with you. To the tour operators and the travel agents, The Gambia is open for your clients, your booking, your package and your business money.

“To the influencers and the content creators, come and tell The Gambian story through your own naked eyes. Do not allow anybody to tell you the story. Nigerians and other African countries, you should come and experience the Gambia and tell the story to Nigerians and other African

countries.

“To our travel journalists and media partners, come, explore, ask questions, experience our

hospitality and tell the world what you have discovered in the Smiling Coast. And to all the tourism movers and shakers in this room, let us build partnerships that move tourism between Nigeria and the Gambia to even greater levels. We believe in strong and powerful collaboration.

“That is why we are here today with our partners from the Gambia. You see, they’re all in white due to the collaboration that we believe in. Because tourism is not built by one destination and is not built by one organisation. It is built by people, by partnership, by ideas, by relationship and by willing to create experience that travellers will always remember and never forget. So tonight, I extend a very warm invitation to each and every one of you here present.

You’re welcome to the Smiling Coast of Africa. Come to the Gambia, bring your clients, bring your cameras, bring your stories, bring your business ideas, come and experience the Smiling Coast for yourself. We will welcome you with open arms, big smiles that we’re known for, warmth that The Gambia is known for.

“Let us strengthen the bridge between Nigeria and Gambia. Increase travel between the two countries. Create business opportunities and together make Africa one of the world’s most exciting tourist regions.

“Let us stay at the Smiling Coast together. To the friendship and partnership to tourism and to many more Nigerian travellers discovering the magic of Gambia. To

Nigeria, to the Gambia, and to the future of tourism.

The event was attended by top government officials from The Gambia.