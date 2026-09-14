Lagos First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Declares Open 22nd Akwaaba

.Says Nigerian Jollof rice best in Africa

Charles Ajunwa

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has declared open the 22nd Akwaaba African Travel Market, describing Nigerian Jollof Rice as the best in Africa.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu, who declared open the travel fair held at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, also participated in the tasting of Jollof rice prepared by 15 chefs, which had three young chefs she trained that took part in Lagos Boy Child Initiative.

Sanwo-Olu, at the event also attended by the governors of Enugu and Akwa Ibom states, Dr. Peter Mbah and Pastor Umo Eno who were represented, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture of The Gambia, Abdoulie Jobe, she described Akwaaba as “one of Africa’s foremost platforms for tourism, travel, hospitality, and cultural exchange.”

The First Lady commended the founder of Akwaaba, Ikechi Uko and his wife, Rita, for promoting and projecting African tourism to the entire world, noting that Akwaaba has positively impacted the continent.

According to her, “it’s only on the television that I have the opportunity of watching Akwaaba. So for me to be here, I’m not taking it for granted at all. “Over the years, Akwaaba has provided a valuable platform for tourism, professionals.”

“Lagos is a city of possibilities. And our tourism and hospitality sector remain important part of our identity, our economy, and our global appeal. Events such as Akwaaba provide avenue to showcase the richness of our culture, our creativity, our warmth, and the enormous potential of Lagos as a destination for business, leisure, entertainment, and investment,” she added.

“I’m delighted with the Jollof Rice war that

you have introduced, which has become an exciting celebration of Africa’s culinary heritage, diversity, and creativity. Food is much more than nourishment. It carries our history. It tells our stories. It connects communities and creates opportunities. And of course, Nigerian Jollof Rice has earned its own place on our tables and menus all over the world. There’s no dispute.

“We know there’s Ghana Jollof Rice and Sierra Leone, Gambia Jollof Rice. But you’re in Lagos, and this is Nigeria, so Nigerian Jollof Rice is the best.”

She encouraged young people to acquire skill culinary skills, noting that the inclusion of Jollof rice in Akwaaba is a good initiative.

The First Lady also recalled how she trained her boys how to cook Jollof rice. “I encouraged my boys to cook Jollof Rice. I had to taste what I love, Jollof Rice, salty Jollof Rice, peppered Jollof Rice. And when my boys were asking me, how is the Jollof Rice? I said, it’s very fine. They have to learn how to cook this thing by fire, by force. Today, they are master chefs. The inclusion of the Jollof Rice war in Akwaabai is therefore a laudable initiative, particularly because it creates an opportunity for young people to witness and participate in a professional culinary environment. This is especially meaningful to us, because some of the young boys from our 2026 edition of the Lagos Boy Child Initiative, who have shown remarkable interest and developed skills in culinary arts, are here today to participate.

“I am proud to recognise Joel, Goodluck, and Daniel, who have recently completed their culinary education. These boys never knew that they would be taking part in this competition.

“We had boys from the informal sector, the formal sector, from orphanages, from correctional facilities. And we brought all these boys together. And then we decided, apart from playing football, let’s try something else with our boys.

“Let them do a cooking competition. That’s how these boys emerged. We know we are now in the era of the social media, where all our boys do it themselves, going on Snapchat, Instagram, and the like,” she said.

“You are giving them that hope that they can compete and feel they are confident by gaining exposure to the professional standards of what we have seen here. To our three young men, I say this is more than a competition. It is an opportunity to learn, to observe, to ask questions, and

to see how far your skills can take you.

“Approach this experience with discipline, confidence, humanity, and willingness to learn. I believe that the skills you have acquired can become the foundation for meaningful career and even successful businesses in the future. Not just businesses in Lagos or Nigeria, but across the

world.

“Empowerment of our young people remains very important to me. Through initiatives like this, we are committed to encouraging our boys to discover their talents, acquire practical skills, and develop the confidence and character required to come productive, responsive, and self-reliant

members of society…

“I therefore encourage stakeholders in the tourism and hospitality industry to continue creating pathways for young people to participate meaningfully in this sector. From culinary crafts and hospitality to travel management, event production, entertainment, and destination marketing, the

opportunities are vast and our young people must be equipped to take advantage of them. It is important, too, I commend Ambassador Ikechi Uko and the entire Akwaaba team for sustaining this platform and for promoting African tourism, business networking, cultural exchange, and

collaboration.”