NIS Enrols 2,296 Nigerians in First Week of UK Passport Intervention

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has enrolled 2,296 applicants in the first six operational days of its Special Passport Intervention Exercise in the United Kingdom, with the Manchester Centre recording the higher number of enrolments.

The exercise, which commenced on September 7, 2026, recorded 1,709 applicants at the Manchester Centre and 587 at the London Centre, as Nigerians with confirmed appointments continued to turn out for passport services.

Daily enrolment figures across the two centres stood at 245 on September 7; 401 on September 8; 396 on September 9; 429 on September 10; 406 on September 11 and 419 on September 12.

The service said the sustained turnout reflected steady progress in the processing of applicants with confirmed appointments, adding that passport production and dispatch for those already enrolled had commenced and were progressing steadily.

As part of efforts to ensure effective oversight and quality service delivery, the Comptroller-General of the NIS, Kemi Nanna Nandap, undertook working visits to the intervention centres in Manchester and London.

The visits, according to the service, were aimed at assessing the exercise firsthand, engaging with members of the Nigerian community and ensuring that the intervention provided efficient, responsive and seamless passport services to applicants.

The NIS said the exercise would continue at both centres, assuring applicants with confirmed intervention appointments of service.

The service said it appreciates members of the Nigerian community in the UK for their patience, understanding and cooperation, urging all applicants to continue working with officials on the ground to ensure the smooth and efficient delivery of the intervention.