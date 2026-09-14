Abians are Under Heavy Tax Burden, Says  Anosike of PDP

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Abia State, Dr. Kelechi Anosike, has promised to abolish taxes on wheelbarrow and truck pushers, and institute a welfarist tax regime to reduce the burden on workers, traders and artisans if elected in February 2027.

Anosike, who pledged a radio simulcast relayed by 12 stations across the state, said his administration would harmonise salary discrepancies in the civil service in the state.

The programme was part of activities marking the formal kick-off of his campaign in line with INEC guidelines.

Speaking during the programme, the international lawyer and public policy expert decried what he described as a “heavy tax regime” currently choking residents and businesses in the state.

“Why do you tax a truck pusher, a barrow pusher N1,000, N2,000 per day? I will abolish it. He’s not using your electricity nor your diesel. He’s just using his raw strength,” he said.

Anosike said his administration would institute a welfarist tax regime backed by a holistic review of the state’s tax policy to ease the burden on traders, artisans and other citizens “struggling to eke out a living.”

He noted that traders, particularly those in the Ariaria International Market, have been lamenting high taxation.

To boost revenue without overburdening citizens, the PDP standard bearer said he would attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)to the state.

“We will work hard and open up the state for investors to come. Their investments will boost the state’s economy and Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and provide the needed resources to develop the state rather than choke the citizens with taxation,” he said.

He added that his government would prioritise empowering the people and pursuing holistic development across all sectors.

On workers’ welfare, Dr. Anosike promised to pay N90,000 as minimum wage for the lowest-paid worker, a School Certificate holder.

“The government has put a benchmark at N70,000. Sadly, some workers in Abia State are still collecting N50,000. The Anosike-led administration will start from N90,000, and it will be applied holistically across board, not selectively,” he said.

The PDP chieftain further pledged to clear all gratuities, pensions and allowances within 100 days in office, saying: “the money is there” from increased FAAC allocations post-subsidy removal; recall the 15,000 workers sacked before their time; institute ‘Civil Service Care’ embedded in prompt payment of salaries and allowances, health insurance for workers, and ‘Pension Plus’ to recalibrate pensions in line with new minimum wage and set up an ‘Abia State Salary Review and Restructuring Committee’ within 100 days to harmonize salary discrepancies.

“It is wrong for a Level 8 officer to still be receiving the salary of Level 4. This discrimination will stop,” he said.

For youths, he announced the Abia Labour and Global Opportunities Agency (ALGOA) to equip them with remote work skills to earn in dollars and pounds. He also promised a football academy and construction of two stadia in Aba and Umuahia within one year.

On infrastructure, his mantra is “aruo uzo, aruo afo (we will build roads and build loves)” infrastructure with a human face. “In one year, you will count four major legacy projects. We will not build roads at the expense of people’s lives,” he said.

When asked to assess the present administration, Dr. Anosike said: “There are pockets of development, especially in roads. But it is not enough based on what Abia receives monthly. In a national assessment, only roads were above average. All other sectors were below average. I rate them below average.”

He concluded: “Anosike, g’eme karia” meaning that ‘Anosike will do much more’.