FCC Charged to Resist Pressure from Influential Nigerians, Ensure Transparency

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has urged the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to resist pressure from influential Nigerians and ensure transparency and equal access to federal government employment opportunities by qualified Nigerians.

Oyintiloye made the call while speaking with newsmen yesterday in Osogbo.

The former lawmaker urged the newly appointed Chairman of the commission, Hon. Ayo Omidiran, a former federal lawmaker representing the Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan federal constituency in Osun state at the House of Representatives, Abuja to sustain efforts towards making operations of the commission very transparent to restore public confidence.

He charged Omidiran to confront intimidation and harassment that may come her way in the course of acting in line with the confidence reposed in her by President Bola Tinubu for the assignment.

According to him, FCC must continue to demonstrate a new approach to commitment towards building a commission where merit, fairness, and the principles of federal character will be adopted in managing employment opportunities in the public service.

He noted that the FCC occupied a strategic position in Nigeria’s public sector, given its constitutional responsibility to promote equitable distribution of opportunities and ensure that no section of the country was unfairly disadvantaged.

He, however, said that the commission, under the new management of a former lawmaker, with a lots of experience in different sectors had demonstrated a clear shift from the old ways, having shown understanding regarding frustrations of many qualified Nigerians seeking employment opportunities.

The APC chieftain further said the new leadership had also demonstrated a willingness to address concerns surrounding the recruitment process, and called for sustenance of the push to attain excellence.

He particularly commended the FCC for acknowledging concerns over fairness in recruitment and allegations of corrupt practices, describing the openness as an important step towards institutional reform and rebuilding public trust.

He said: “With the repositioning of the FCC, Nigerians should be hopeful that the commission would listen to their concerns and remain committed to ensuring equal access to employment opportunities.”

Oyintiloye also implored the FCC leadership to “Strengthen mechanisms that would prevent manipulation of recruitment processes and ensure that qualified and interested citizens from every part of Nigeria have fair opportunity to serve.

“What Nigerians need is a commission where opportunities are not determined by connections, inducement or other improper considerations, but through a transparent process that respects federal character, fairness and merit.

“This kind of institutional transformation experience deserves commendation and support by all stakeholders,” Oyintiloye stated.

He expressed confidence that sustained reforms under Omidiran would make the FCC a stronger, more credible, and people-centred institution.

Oyintiloye urged Nigerian job seekers and other stakeholders to take advantage of employment opportunities in government agencies during recruitment exercises.