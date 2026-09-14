Otu Mourns Commissioner Eka Williams, Says His Death Irreparable

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has expressed profound grief over the death of the Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, Prince Eka Williams, describing his passing as an “irreparable loss” to the Government and people of the state.

Prince Williams reportedly passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at a hospital in Abuja, throwing the Cross River political and administrative establishment into mourning.

Until his appointment as Commissioner, he had served as Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State and was widely regarded as a committed political associate and public servant.

Reacting to the development, Governor Otu, in a statement released by His Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Linus Obogo, described the death as “a dark shadow of grief” over Cross River State, lamenting that the circumstances of Prince Williams’ departure had made the loss particularly painful.

He said, “His passing, so sudden and poignant, is a painful reminder of the fragility of life and the solemnity of public service.”

The Governor noted that Prince Williams’ death was especially devastating because he had participated in the Ikom New Yam Festival barely a week earlier, when the governor visited his Ikom country home to celebrate the cherished cultural festival. Otu said his final public engagement in such an atmosphere of cultural fellowship made his sudden departure “particularly depressing and heartbreaking.”

According to the governor, Prince Williams brought “uncommon loyalty, courage and fidelity” to every assignment entrusted to him, first as a political leader and subsequently as a member of the State Executive Council. He said his tenure as Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy reflected “the dedication, forthrightness and abiding commitment” with which the deceased approached public service.

Otu further recalled Prince Williams’ leadership of the Forum of Commissioners for Power and Energy in Nigeria, saying his contributions to the power sector extended beyond Cross River. He described him as “a purposeful public servant” whose stewardship of the power portfolio was marked by a determination to contribute meaningfully to the development of the state and the country.

“Prince Williams will be remembered for his dedication, forthrightness and abiding commitment to Cross River,” the Governor said, adding: “As a valued member of my administration and a brother in service, his footprints in governance, politics and public service will endure.” He extended his condolences to the deceased’s family, the Akparabong community, the people of Ikom, his political associates and professional colleagues.

Governor Otu prayed that Almighty God would grant the family and all who mourn the fortitude to bear the loss, while asking God to receive the soul of Prince Eka Williams in eternal peace. “May Almighty God grant us fortitude, receive his soul in eternal peace, and comfort all who mourn this irreparable loss,” he said, describing the late Commissioner as a patriot whose memory would remain indelibly etched in the story of Cross River’s public service.