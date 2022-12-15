DSS’ Intelligence Gathering Efforts Curbing Kidnapping, Banditry, Terrorism, Says Lawmakers

•Urge FG to seek alternative energy sources to improve power supply

• Demand probe of attack on Kogi PDP senatorial candidate

Udora Orizu in Abuja



The House of Representative Committee on National Security and Intelligence has said efforts of the Department of State Services (DSS) on intelligence gathering have remarkably curbed the menace of kidnapping, banditry and terrorism in the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Sha’aban Sharada made the remarks when he led members of the committee to an oversight function at the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

Commending the Director-general of DSS, Yusuf Bichi, for utilising the funds appropriated to the Service judiciously, Sharada said the committee was impressed by the physical changes seen at the headquarters.

He said: “The service was informed about the committee’s interest to carry out the oversight during your recent appearance for budget defence.

“The objective of the exercise is to access or evaluate your performance in implementing the 2022 budget and it is also carried out to discharge its constitutional mandate of ensuring efficient service delivery through judicious public expenditure management.

“I want to use this medium to convey my gratitude to the management of the state security service under the leadership of Yusuf Bichi, a man of honour, vision and integrity. This cherished, but rare attitude in many leaders may not be unconnected with his success in transforming the service to attain prominence in the protection of lives and property in Nigeria.

“It is significant to note that the level of crime, especially kidnapping, banditry and terrorism has reduced considerably despite approaching the 2023 general election due to his inclusive approach of utilising stakeholders’ input in the delivery of its statutory mandate of the service.”

Also speaking, the Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Adejoro Adeogun said his colleagues have had a good relationship with the DSS because of Bichi.

In his remarks, Bichi said the DSS would continue to spend its budgetary allocation judiciously, adding that more, “changes” would be seen when next the lawmakers visit the headquarters.”

“All that you have seen would not have been possible without your backing and support and as such we thank you immensely. I want to promise you that whatever amount of money you appropriated to the service will be spent judiciously and next you come you will definitely see a lot of changes,” he added.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has urged the federal government to focus on the exploration renewable energy such as nuclear, solar, biomass, and wind as alternative sources of power supply to residents nationwide.

The House also urged the federal government to establish a clear investor-friendly framework for private sector investment in alternative power supply across the country.

The Green Chamber mandated its Committee on Power to liaise with relevant stakeholders in the public and private sectors to develop the best strategies for sustainable alternative and renewable energy distribution in the country.

The resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion on the need for alternative and renewable power supply in Nigeria, sponsored by Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji at the plenary Wednesday.

Moving the motion, Umeoji noted that the major driver of sustainable economic growth was reliable electricity supply and has remained on the front burner of all government initiatives.

He also noted that electricity in Nigeria was being generated through thermal and hydropower sources and the main source of electricity generation comes from fossil fuels especially gas, which accounts for 86 per cent of the capacity in Nigeria with the remainder generated from hydropower sources.

Umeoji said, “Aware that Nigeria is endowed with abundant renewable energy resources, the significant ones being solar energy, biomass, wind, and small and large hydropower with potential for hydrogen fuel, geothermal and ocean energies, however, the exploitation and utilisation of renewable energy resources in the country is very low.

“Further aware that to enhance energy security and sustainability through the diversification of feedstock for power generation, the use of coal and other renewable energy resources hitherto unused, such as wind, solar and biomass have to be fully deployed in partnership with private sector.”

Also at the plenary, the lawmakers adopting a motion sponsored by Hon. Sergius Ogun, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere and two others, condemned the attack on the campaign train of the Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) of the Kogi Central Senatorial District, Mrs. Natasha Akpoti–Uduaghan, saying it waas an act of political intolerance that should not be tolerated.

The sponsors moving the motion said that on December, 3 2022, suspected political thugs and hoodlums attacked the campaign train of Akpoti-Uduaghan during her rally from Okene to Adavi, injuring several persons and shooting one person.

They lamented that despite the avowed commitment of the federal government to implement the 35 per cent Affirmative Action, discrimination against women seeking elective posts still exists in the country.

The lawmakers expressed concerns that at a time when all relevant stakeholders were suing for peace and calling on political actors to be tolerant of opposition, thugs and hoodlums, suspected to be sponsored by the opposition, audaciously attack the campaign train of the Senatorial candidate of a political party.

They therefore, urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to investigate the attack and prosecute those directly and remotely responsible for the attack.

They also mandated the Committees on Police Affairs and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.