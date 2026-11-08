OAU Drama Dept Set to Celebrate 50th Anniversary, Calls for Urgent Infrastructure Development

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Department of Dramatic Arts at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary, marking five decades of shaping African performance, indigenous scholarship, and cultural activism.

Founded in the mid-1970s at what was then the University of Ife, the department emerged as a radical hub for African total theatre. Central to its identity is its founding Head of Department, Africa’s first Nobel Laureate in Literature, Prof. Wole Soyinka.

This was disclosed during a press briefing held on November 6 at KAP Cinema, Ikeja.

Speaking on the anniversary milestone, the current Head of Department, Dr. Toyin Bifarin, highlighted the Golden Jubilee as a moment to reflect on the department’s founding ethos: using drama as an instrument for human rights, civic awareness and social transformation.

“The Department of Dramatic Arts, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife has been the breeding ground for some of the most influential figures in African literature and performing arts. We are excited to celebrate its 50 years of excellence starting with this press conference. The flag-off ceremony will hold on November 12 at the Pit Theatre with the pioneering HOD of the department, Prof. Wole Soyinka, unveiling the official logo for the anniversary at the Pit Theatre, OAU. The anniversary lecture is scheduled to be held on January 12, 2027,” Bifarin said.

The anniversary lecture would be delivered by Prof. Bode Sowande and the panellists session would be moderated by Prof. Ahmed Yerima and Paulyn Ugbodaga.

A four-day celebration featuring a major homecoming gala will be held in the first quarter of 2027. It will conclude with Variety Night, Academic Session, Juma’at Service, Campus Excursions, Veterans Day, Grand 50th Gala Dinner, Fundraiser and an interdenominational service at OAU, Ile Ife.

The celebration is expected to bring together alumni, cultural icons, theatre practitioners, and scholars from around the globe to honour the department’s foundational history and explore the future of African performance in the digital age.

Members of the alumni association are calling on government, corporate bodies and distinguished individuals to support the institution which currently holds a capacity of 900 students.

The infrastructure deficit has remained one of the most daunting challenges with sustaining qualitative education at the department. At the moment, there is a need to renovate the theatre and install modern lighting and sound equipment for performances, toilets and changing rooms for performing students and lecturers, radio, podcast and film studio and a tour bus for performances.

Professor Ola Rotimi was the structural and artistic architect who engineered the transition of OAU’s theatrical arts from a research wing into a fully-fledged academic department.

Serving as a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of African Studies, he physically and programmatically laid the groundwork between 1976 and 1977 for what is now the OAU Department of Dramatic Arts before handing leadership over to Professor Wole Soyinka and proceeded to establish the Department of Theatre Arts at University of Port Harcourt.

Over the past 50 years, OAU’s Department of Dramatic Arts has trained generations of prominent playwrights, directors, actors, scholars, and media producers who dominate Africa’s creative industries including Prof. Ahmed Yerima, Dr. Sola Fosudo, late Dr. Kola Oyewo and late Dr. Tejumola Olaniyan. Other notable alumni include Yemi Solade, Yemi Sodimu, Segun Arinze and Asake.