Court Sacks Newly Sworn-in LG Chairman in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna



It was a drama in Minna, the Niger State capital, as court sacks Dr. Mustapha Jibril, one of the 25 local government area chairmen sworn in by the state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello at Government.

Jibril along with others and their supporters who were well dressed for the event had entered the Government House, venue of the inauguration by the governor.

The event had barely commenced when news filtered into the main auditorium of the Government House that the High Court 4 in Minna presided by Justice Mohammed Mohammed had quashed the nomination of Jibril as the APC candidate for last month local government election for Chanchaga Local Government Area.

The court directed the governor to swear in the petitioner in the case, Mr. Aminu Ladan, as the chairman. The shock that greeted the news had hardly subsided when news of a protest by pensioners filtered into the hall that retirees had blocked the main gate to the Government House.

The APC gubernatorial candidate for next year’s election, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Bago, was among those blocked from entering the Government House by the protesters.

However, Bago, according to reports, alighted from his vehicle and addressed the protesters, promising to address their problems as soon as he becomes the next governor of the state.

He appealed to the pensioners to assemble at the UK Bello Arts theatre where he promised to further address them.

The intervention of the gubernatorial candidate ensured the protesters vacated the Government House gate making it possible for those going in and out of the premises to do so.

In the hall, Governor Bello inaugurated the 25 local government chairmen, one of them-that of Katcha LGA, Mr Danlami Abdullahi Shaku, who was elected on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP)-to become the only opposition council chairman in the state.

Bello told the newly inaugurated chairmen to immediately hit the ground running by executing people-oriented development projects.

He said as the administration closest to the people, the chairmen should implement policies that would bring an end to insecurity in their areas of jurisdiction, promote girl-child education and agriculture.

Meanwhile, Aminu Ladan, who won at the court has given gratitude to God for the victory before appealing to the state government to give effect to the judgement of the court.

“As you all know, nobody gets favour from the Almighty and will not appreciate it. First of all, I appreciate the Almighty Allah for deeming me fit to be considered worthy for judgement to be in my favour

“We see the judgement as the will of Allah and favour to humanity,” Ladan said.