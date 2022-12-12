  • Monday, 12th December, 2022

Kogi PDP Accuses APC of Destroying Billboards

Nigeria | 39 mins ago

Ibrahim Oyewale

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State has accused the ruling party, All Progress Congress  (APC) of destroying the  billboard of the PDP Kogi Central Senatorial district candidate, Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha at weekend.

THISDAY learnt that the suspected hoodlums have destroyed several billboards belonging to the PDP senatorial candidate across the senatorial district

Despite the fact that Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan paid  N11.2 million  to the Kogi State Government as signage fee, her billboards across the five local governments were destroyed by APC thugs .

Efforts to confirm the allegation that APC thugs is responsible for the destruction of PDP Senatorial candidate proved abortive

Our correspondent put a telephone call to the State Chairman of APC, but his line was not responding as at the time of filling this report.

An inside sources from the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service told THISDAY  that the signage law  was not made to witch hunt anyone, noting KGIRS has nothing to do with politics.

It was gathered that the every clients is expected to obtained  receipt and notification of such payment , this it was learnt was not peculiar to politicians alone and other businesses in Kogi
State.

He pointed out that at the management of KGIRS has not taken any decision or met on the issue, adding the KGIRS is not aware of any destruction as no ordered for such.

The management therefore, tasked the PDP candidate to find out those who destroyed her billboards.

