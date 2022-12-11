Break up Tales Trail Oritsejafor and Wife

Social media is currently experiencing shock over the recent news about the former President of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor. According to the reports, the man who is currently the founder and Senior Pastor of Word of Life Bible Church has decided to call it quits with his wife of 25 years, Helen. But separation is one thing; the motivation for separation is something else entirely.

This is not the first time that tidings about a crisis in the marriage of the Oritsejafors reached the ears of Nigerians. Many times, it seemed as if the marriage was on the verge of falling apart, only to spring back into shape. People have even used that as a sign that people who were meant to be will remain together after 25 years. Alas, all that is no longer tenable.

Although the news of the divorce of the Oritsejafors has not been announced by either party, sources are certain in their report. One source noted that Helen has left their matrimonial home and relocated to the UK with their children, while Oritsejafor has only returned to the house after abandoning it for a long while.

There are many stories about why the alleged divorce happened. One such unverified story is that Helen has allegedly been unfaithful for the past 10 years. Another is that she has been overly aggressive towards Oritsejafor, to the point where his church members noticed and raised concerns. Another is that they have been engaged in a long and bitter quarrel and the separation is just the collapse of the last card in their house of cards.

Essentially, whether online in-laws cast Helen as the devil or Oritsejafor as the next worst thing, the rumour is already a bad sign. And if it is true, then one can only sigh. But marriage has ever only been a thing between two people, so only they know what they faced and are facing.