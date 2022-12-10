IGP Presents N54.6m Cheques to Families of 27 Deceased Officers in Katsina 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Akali Baba, yesterday presented cheques worth N54,532,909.32 to families and next of kin of 27 deceased police officers in Katsina State.

The state Police Commissioner, Shehu Umar Nadada, who presented the cheques to the beneficiaries at the police headquarters on behalf of the police chief, sought collaboration with communities to end terrorism in the state.

He assured that the police would not relent in its welfare scheme for its personnel who have sacrificed their lives fighting for the peace and progress of the country.

Nadada called on residents of the state, especially those living in frontline communities that the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies are on their toes and unrelenting in their ongoing onslaught against terrorists in the state.

He urged members of the communities to come forward and give out useful information to the security agencies about any person or group of persons suspected to be terrorists or their informants, adding that any information given would be treated with utmost confidentiality.

He said: “The Inspector General of Police is very passionate about the welfare of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force. It was as a result of this giant stride that on behalf of the IGP, I am presenting cheques worth N54,532,909:32 under the ‘Group Life Assurance Scheme’ to the families and next of kin of deceased police officers, who died while in active service of their fatherland.

“I urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money for the betterment of the families of the deceased officers. I pray to Almighty God to repose the souls of the deceased police officers in paradise.

“I wish to also use this opportunity to assure members of the public especially those at the frontline areas that the Nigeria Police Force and indeed other security agencies are on their toes and unrelenting in their onslaught against terrorists in the state.”